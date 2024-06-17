Donald Trump endorses Celeste Maloy for re-election ahead of GOP primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for Congresswoman Celeste Maloy’s re-election in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District Monday, with the primary election just over one week away.

The former president posted on his Truth Social platform that he thought Maloy a “great advocate for the wonderful people” of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

Maloy responded to Trump’s show of support with her own statement.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to advance the conservative agenda and strengthen America’s position as a world leader,” she said. “I am committed to working with conservatives to secure the border, stop the Biden spending spree and runaway inflation, and regain our energy independence.”

Maloy is the incumbent for the 2nd Congressional District spot after she won the special election in November 2023 to replace former Rep. Chris Stewart, who resigned.

Maloy’s endorsement follows another that Trump made for Utah’s primary election back in April for Trent Staggs, who is vying for the coveted senate spot replacing Sen. Mitt Romney. The former president’s election opinions will surely be tested during the primary after his recent felony conviction of falsifying business records to influence the election in 2016.

But the Trump’s guilty verdict will not be the only factor at play in the success or demise of his chosen candidates in Utah. Staggs took a backseat to incumbent Rep. John Curtis in polling and campaign funding, but in true MAGA fashion, Staggs was aggressive in accusations of wrongdoing on the debate stage.

On the contrary, Maloy was accused of giving in to the “Joe Biden-Chuck Schumer policy agenda”on her debate stage by challenger Colby Jenkins, which she quickly defended, explaining her voting strategy as one that gave her a seat at the “negotiating table.”

But Jenkins earned an endorsement of his own from Republican Sen. Mike Lee, and brought the senator with him on stage as he won 57%-43% against Maloy in the Utah GOP nominating convention, all but eliminating her.

The GOP primary vote will be held on June 25 in Utah.