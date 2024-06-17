On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Real Salt Lake Looks To Set New Franchise Mark Against Sporting KC

Jun 17, 2024, 3:59 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake hopes to set a new franchise record by defeating or drawing against Sporting Kansas City in a midweek battle.

Sporting KC hosts Real Salt Lake

Sporting KC is slated to host RSL at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday, June 19.

It will be the second meeting of the season of the season between the two clubs. A month and a half ago, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC, 1-0, at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

RSL earned three points over the rival team from Kansas City thanks to an 81st-minute goal by Chicho Arango.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Lifts Real Salt Lake To Victory Over Sporting Kansas City

Since defeating SKC, RSL has won three matches, posted four draws, and lost zero games. The seven contests in between meetings pushed Real Salt Lake’s unbeaten streak to 14 matches, which tied a franchise record. A win or draw against SKC on June 19 would set a new mark for the club that was established in 2004 and began play a year later.

Since the 1-0 result vs. Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City has posted a 1-6-0 record in MLS play. The club’s only win during the stretch was a 2-1 victory over Seattle on June 8.

SKC will welcome RSL after suffering a 4-2 loss to the LA Galaxy on June 15. On the same day, RSL played CF Montréal to a scoreless draw.

Sporting KC’s last win against Real Salt Lake was a 3-2 result on October 7, 2023.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Sporting KC is slated for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. (MT) on Wednesday, June 19. The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11.

Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

