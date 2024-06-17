Two hurt after a single vehicle crash on Trapper’s Loop

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — One person was flown to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on state Route 167 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a Chevy SUV crashed into the guardrail, injuring a man and another person.

The man was in serious condition and had to be flown to the hospital. The other person had minor injuries, according to Roden.

Roden said that first responders blocked both directions of travel for the medical helicopter to land.

UHP is investigating what led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.