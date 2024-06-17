On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two hurt after a single vehicle crash on Trapper’s Loop

Jun 17, 2024, 4:43 PM

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people. (Chopper 5)

(Chopper 5)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — One person was flown to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on state Route 167 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that a Chevy SUV crashed into the guardrail, injuring a man and another person.

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people. (Chopper 5)

The man was in serious condition and had to be flown to the hospital. The other person had minor injuries, according to Roden.

Roden said that first responders blocked both directions of travel for the medical helicopter to land.

UHP is investigating what led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

