On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teenagers rush to help Tooele couple after hearing cries for help at campground

Jun 17, 2024, 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — A group of teenagers are being thanked for rescuing a Tooele man experiencing a seizure and falling into an active firepit while camping.

On June 8, Joey Espinoza was sitting next to his wife, Leanna, when he started seizing and fell face-first into their campfire. With no cell service and no one close by, his wife started screaming for help.

A group of teenagers came to their rescue.

“I kind of heard some ‘Help. Like, help me,'” said James Brown. “And so, at first, we were kind of like a little skeptical just because people drive through the canyon and are doing all sorts of stuff.”

James Brown (left) and Nathan Gillet (right) recalling the rescue.

James Brown (left) and Nathan Gillet (right) recalling the rescue. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Brown said he and his friends just graduated high school and wanted to take a trip to Middle Canyon in Tooele County before taking off in different life directions.

Once they settled on a campsite, Brown heard screaming in the distance. They decided to jump into their truck and see what was happening.

About 250 yards away, the group found Espinoza and his wife.

“He was lying on the ground, so obviously, he was in distress,” said Zach Peterson, one of the teens in the group.

Peterson got his EMT certification in May and began to use what he learned to help Espinoza.

“The biggest worry that I had was that his throat was going to close, and he wasn’t gonna be able to breathe,” he said.

While Peterson assessed Espinoza, the rest of the teens began to split up to flag other campers for help.

“I think the craziest part about all is literally none of us talk to each other. Immediately, everyone just went and did something to be helpful,” Brenna Miller said.

Zach Petersen (left), Brenna Miller (middle), and James Brown (right)

The group also began to comfort his wife, who was showing symptoms of shock.

“I started talking to her to make sure she was okay because she was kind of showing some shock symptoms,” said Nathan Gillet.

The teens carefully loaded Espinoza into their truck and sped down the canyon.

“We all saw his hands and it was pretty, like loose skin. Yeah. It was just sliding up,” said Brown.

At the hospital, they tried to tell doctors what happened to the stranger. Espinoza also regained some consciousness.

“When we got him out of the car, he was like, ‘What happened?” Peterson said. “We just tell him, you know, ‘You’re okay, man.'”

“This whole time, we don’t know his name. We don’t know anything about them,” Miller added.

(Espinoza family)

Espinoza was transported to the University of Utah hospital, where he’s recovering. The group’s last-minute celebration took them in a direction they never expected.

Espinoza’s family said that had he been taken to the hospital 20 minutes later, it could’ve been a different outcome.

“I think we just did what anyone would have done if they were there,” Miller said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A wildfire burning Neola in Duchesne County broke out on Monday, according to Utah Fire Info. (Bran...

Mark Jones

New wildfire breaks out Monday in Duchesne County

A new wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Duchesne County, according to Utah Fire Info.

34 minutes ago

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Portions of Utah placed on high wind alert

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake National Weather Service warned Utahns of high wind levels in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening. They said winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour will impact those in Utah Valley. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with […]

1 hour ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. and Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden in the School Safety Security Task Force m...

Brianna Chavez

School Safety Security Task Force discuss new requirements for schools as part of new bill

The School Safety Security Task Force met on Monday for the first time this year to discuss new school safety requirements implemented in HB84.

2 hours ago

Lawmakers will be gathering in a special session on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, but not everyone is h...

Lindsay Aerts

Juneteenth special session criticized by NAACP Salt Lake Branch

Lawmakers will be gathering in a special session on Wednesday, but not everyone is happy about it being scheduled on the Juneteenth holiday. 

2 hours ago

Camera footage from the back of a Tesla as a truck rammed it multiple times before speeding off in ...

Shara Park

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Video footage captured from the back of a Tesla shows a pickup truck ramming into it before speeding off in the middle of Lehi.

3 hours ago

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Mark Jones

Thousands of customers without power in Salt Lake and Utah counties

A power outage in the Millcreek area Monday evening has left 4,000 customers without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Teenagers rush to help Tooele couple after hearing cries for help at campground