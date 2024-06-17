Regan Smith Eyes More Hardware At Paris 2024 Olympics

On the Site:
Jun 17, 2024, 4:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After winning three medals in her first Olympics, Team USA’s Regan Smith looks to add more hardware to her trophy case during the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Regan Smith looks for more medals at Paris Olympics

Smith’s first performance in the Summer Games came in 2021 when she competed in Tokyo, Japan.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native burst onto the scene and captured three medals, including two Silver. She placed second in the 200m butterfly and 4 x 100m medley relay events. Smith earned a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke. She also competed but didn’t medal in the 4 x100m medley relay – mixed event.

RELATED: Team USA’s Breanna Stewart Excited To Experience Paris 2024 With Family

Following her Olympic debut, Smith proceeded to add more medals to her collection at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. She’s now won a total of nine medals at the World Championships, five Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze.

Outside of the pool, Smith is a big fan of the Netflix series Stranger Things. She also enjoys water sports, bowling, online shopping, and getting her nails done.

Smith has never been to France before and is excited to experience Paris during the Olympic Games. One thing that Smith is excited to experience is authentic French food. She also hopes to add more medals to her trophy case.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is an insider for Utah’s NHL team for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

