LOCAL NEWS

Thousands of customers without power in Salt Lake and Utah counties

Jun 17, 2024, 5:38 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out the power to more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers. (Jim Huish)

(Jim Huish)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK A power outage in the Millcreek area Monday evening has left 4,000 customers without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

RMP said that crews have been notified and are investigating the cause of the outage. The outage was first reported just after 4 p.m.

David Eskelsen, with RMP, said the Millcreek outage is due to a damaged power pole. However, the nature of the damage is unclear.

As of 7:30 p.m., most of those customers had their power restored.

Utah County outages

In Utah County, there were as many as 2,000 outages reported around American Fork early Monday evening.

Eskelsen said the outages in Utah County are wind-related, which caused property damage in some areas. He also said there are scattered outages across the county.

The outages were first reported around 4:45 p.m. However, most of those customers had power restored by 7:30 p.m.

Near Saratoga Springs, another 150 customers are also without power. The power there went out just before 5 p.m. RMP said the power is expected to be restored there until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In a post on Facebook, city officials in Saratoga Springs  Pioneer Crossing is closed between Mountain View Corridor and Medical Drive due to downed power lines.

“Westbound traffic is being diverted at Medical Dr to Exchange Dr to Crossroads Blvd and back onto Pioneer Crossing. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Mountain View Corridor heading north and south,” the post read.

Officials said crews will work to get the situation cleaned up as soon as possible.

 

Thousands of customers without power in Salt Lake and Utah counties