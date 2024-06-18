On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Jun 17, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Police in Lehi are investigating a possible case of road rage after a couple was hit from behind and pushed through a busy intersection on Timpanogos Highway.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, as Kyle Rummens and his wife were headed to a wedding. The couple had just left their home in Lehi and were traveling on Triumph Boulevard when they noticed a dark-colored truck moving aggressively through traffic behind them.

“I noticed this guy in our rear-view mirror, and I noticed him to be very agitated, I could tell he was frustrated with the traffic and wanted to swerve,” said Rummens. “His speed kept changing, speeding up, slowing down, like almost swerving in the lane to try to make room.”

Rummens says as he came to a stop at the light of state Route 92 the truck was behind him, and as he began to accelerate when the light turned green, that’s when the truck hit him from behind.

“He got really close and then rammed us, he pushed our car a good 100 feet through the intersection,” he said. “As soon as he started to push and continued pushing our car, me and my wife started getting scared, like is this guy intentionally trying to hurt us? We were frightened for sure.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


The entire encounter, including the moment the truck disengaged from his bumper and sped off was all captured on the Tesla’s security cameras. Rummens and his wife immediately called 911 and Lehi Police tracked down the driver, citing him for failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

“I was expecting a call that they arrested him. What he did — it feels like they should have arrested him,” Rummens said. “I think assault is a more fitting description of what happened.”

Lehi police said they are still investigating the incident and will recommend the case to the Utah County Attorney’s office to be screened for road rage and more severe charges.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t the first time he’s done that and it won’t be the last,” Rummens said. “I hope there is some justice, and some real consequences for his actions for that so more people don’t have that happen to them.”

Starting July 1, Utah’s new road rage law goes into effect, putting bigger fines and tougher penalties on drivers who engage in road rage. Those with a history of it could be looking at enhanced felony charges, and up to 15 years of jail time.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

First responders on the scene of the single vehicle crash that injured two people....

Michael Houck

Two hurt after a single vehicle crash on Trapper’s Loop

One person was flown to the hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Trapper's Loop Monday afternoon. 

4 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Toddler severely injured in Draper crash

A toddler was severely injured in a Draper crash Monday.

5 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

5 juveniles hospitalized following early-morning crash in South Jordan

Police say five juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash.

1 day ago

One motorcyclist was killed, another injured in a Cache County crash involving two motorcycles. (Br...

Mary Culbertson

One motorcyclist killed, another injured in double-motorcycle crash in Cache County

One motorcyclist was killed, another injured after their motorcycles collided, throwing them from the bikes in Cache County.

1 day ago

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday, June 15,...

Carylsle Price and Brianna Chavez

Person killed after threatening South Jordan police officers with a knife

A person was shot by police, and later died, after threatening them with a knife Saturday afternoon, according to police.

2 days ago

Aerial view over the airport of Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii, USA with view over the runway to the coastlin...

Gregory Wallace and Ross Levitt, CNN

FAA investigating Southwest flight that came within 400 feet of crashing into the ocean

A federal investigation is underway after a Southwest Airlines flight plunged toward the ocean off the coast of a Hawaiian island.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi