‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

LEHI — Police in Lehi are investigating a possible case of road rage after a couple was hit from behind and pushed through a busy intersection on Timpanogos Highway.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, as Kyle Rummens and his wife were headed to a wedding. The couple had just left their home in Lehi and were traveling on Triumph Boulevard when they noticed a dark-colored truck moving aggressively through traffic behind them.

“I noticed this guy in our rear-view mirror, and I noticed him to be very agitated, I could tell he was frustrated with the traffic and wanted to swerve,” said Rummens. “His speed kept changing, speeding up, slowing down, like almost swerving in the lane to try to make room.”

Rummens says as he came to a stop at the light of state Route 92 the truck was behind him, and as he began to accelerate when the light turned green, that’s when the truck hit him from behind.

“He got really close and then rammed us, he pushed our car a good 100 feet through the intersection,” he said. “As soon as he started to push and continued pushing our car, me and my wife started getting scared, like is this guy intentionally trying to hurt us? We were frightened for sure.”

The entire encounter, including the moment the truck disengaged from his bumper and sped off was all captured on the Tesla’s security cameras. Rummens and his wife immediately called 911 and Lehi Police tracked down the driver, citing him for failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

“I was expecting a call that they arrested him. What he did — it feels like they should have arrested him,” Rummens said. “I think assault is a more fitting description of what happened.”

Lehi police said they are still investigating the incident and will recommend the case to the Utah County Attorney’s office to be screened for road rage and more severe charges.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t the first time he’s done that and it won’t be the last,” Rummens said. “I hope there is some justice, and some real consequences for his actions for that so more people don’t have that happen to them.”

Starting July 1, Utah’s new road rage law goes into effect, putting bigger fines and tougher penalties on drivers who engage in road rage. Those with a history of it could be looking at enhanced felony charges, and up to 15 years of jail time.