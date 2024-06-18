On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Juneteenth special session criticized by NAACP Salt Lake Branch

Jun 17, 2024, 6:19 PM

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Lawmakers will be gathering in a special session on Wednesday, but not everyone is happy about it being scheduled on the Juneteenth holiday. 

“To us, it feels like a slap in the face,” said Jeanetta Williams, president of the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP.  

Adopted in 2022 as a state holiday, Utah recognizes Juneteenth on Mondays. This year the state recognized it on June 17. The law designates the holiday be on the Monday before June 19, if that day falls on a weekday, and the Monday after if June 19 falls on the weekend. 

When the bill was being negotiated in 2022, a person familiar with negotiations said that the decision to hold the holiday on a Monday was part of a legislative compromise so the bill could get passed.  

Juneteenth recognized on Wednesday

Juneteenth, however, is still recognized as a federal holiday on June 19 so banks will be closed as will the post office and federal buildings and employees will be off work. 

Williams argued holding the special session on Juneteenth is political, because she said the governor could have called lawmakers back into session at any point in the last four months since the general session ended. 

“All of a sudden, the special session is being called just days before the primary election. And to me and to a lot of other people is saying that, you know, why call it now? What’s so important that you have to call a special session on Juneteenth?” Williams said. 

Gov. Spencer Cox’s office defended the decision.

“We are celebrating Juneteeth today and Wednesday is the regularly scheduled legislative interim session before legislators take July off. It’s the only time we could schedule a special session because of the legislative calendar,” said a Cox spokeswoman. 

Historically, lawmakers do meet on the third Wednesday in June, and some argue having the special session at the end of interim meetings saves taxpayer money because lawmakers are already gathered.  

Williams said the day is extremely important to African Americans as many recognize the day as Emancipation Day. 

“My main reason (for speaking up) is to make sure that we have a voice in the community that things are not just done without the voices of people of color and the minority and diversity of communities,” Williams said. 

Wednesday’s special session

Lawmakers will be taking up six items on Wednesday.  

Those include tweaks to a bill to keep a pair of coal power plant operational; voting on an effort to block federal title IX protections for trans youth under a new law allowing the state to ignore federal directives until courts intervene; changes to issues related to public lands; a bill to tweak setting up new school districts in Utah; addressing some repeal dates, and amendments on participation by exchange students in the statewide online education program. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A wildfire burning Neola in Duchesne County broke out on Monday, according to Utah Fire Info. (Bran...

Mark Jones

New wildfire breaks out Monday in Duchesne County

A new wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Duchesne County, according to Utah Fire Info.

39 minutes ago

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Portions of Utah placed on high wind alert

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake National Weather Service warned Utahns of high wind levels in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening. They said winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour will impact those in Utah Valley. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with […]

1 hour ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. and Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden in the School Safety Security Task Force m...

Brianna Chavez

School Safety Security Task Force discuss new requirements for schools as part of new bill

The School Safety Security Task Force met on Monday for the first time this year to discuss new school safety requirements implemented in HB84.

2 hours ago

(left to right) Zach Petersen Brenna Miller, James Brown, and Nathan Gillett speaking about the une...

Shelby Lofton

Teenagers rush to help Tooele couple after hearing cries for help at campground

A group of teenagers are being thanked for rescuing a Tooele man experiencing a seizure and falling into an active firepit while camping.

3 hours ago

Camera footage from the back of a Tesla as a truck rammed it multiple times before speeding off in ...

Shara Park

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Video footage captured from the back of a Tesla shows a pickup truck ramming into it before speeding off in the middle of Lehi.

3 hours ago

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Mark Jones

Thousands of customers without power in Salt Lake and Utah counties

A power outage in the Millcreek area Monday evening has left 4,000 customers without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Juneteenth special session criticized by NAACP Salt Lake Branch