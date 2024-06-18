Portions of Utah placed on high wind alert

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake National Weather Service warned Utahns of high wind levels in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

They said winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour will impact those in Utah Valley.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Use extra caution,” the NWS said.

🌬️Wind! New High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect through this evening. Damage may occur to property and power outages may occur. Rough waves on Utah Lake will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Recreational boaters should take shelter. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/qD0fKIr8h6 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 17, 2024

Downed power lines and outages

Monday’s high wind speeds have caused some powerlines to fall, resulting in a scattering of power outages, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

As of 7:00 p.m., there are 176 outages affecting 2,580 customers in Utah, according to their website.

The city of Saratoga Springs said “multiple power lines” in Utah County have been affected by this storm. Specifically, a fallen powerline blocked traffic on Pioneer Crossing.

Pioneer Crossing is closed between Mountain View Corridor and Medical Dr. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Medical Dr to Exchange Dr to Crossroads Blvd and back onto Pioneer Crossing. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Mountain View Corridor heading north and south. pic.twitter.com/TI8kUSpFwN — Saratoga Springs UT (@saratogasprngut) June 18, 2024