Portions of Utah placed on high wind alert

Jun 17, 2024, 7:27 PM

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out the power to more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers. (Jim Huish)

(Jim Huish)

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake National Weather Service warned Utahns of high wind levels in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

They said winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour will impact those in Utah Valley.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Use extra caution,” the NWS said.

Downed power lines and outages

Monday’s high wind speeds have caused some powerlines to fall, resulting in a scattering of power outages, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

As of 7:00 p.m., there are 176 outages affecting 2,580 customers in Utah, according to their website. 

The city of Saratoga Springs said “multiple power lines” in Utah County have been affected by this storm. Specifically, a fallen powerline blocked traffic on Pioneer Crossing.

