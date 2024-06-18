The Big Draw wildfire breaks out Monday in Duchesne County

NEOLA, Duchesne County — A new wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Duchesne County, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Big Draw Fire is burning just west of Neola. Officials say there are no structures threatened as of Monday evening.

A total of 16 engines are on the scene and one airtanker has been ordered.

Officials are in the process of bringing in more resources.

NEW START: #BigDrawFire burning W. of Neola in Duchesne Co. Cause: Under investigation. No structures threatened. 16 engines & 1 dozer assigned; 1 large air tanker (LAT) ordered. Officials working to bring in more resources. #FireYear2024 PHOTO: Roberta Jacobs Welton pic.twitter.com/V1vLiF8ZD3 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 17, 2024

On Monday night, Utah Fire Info reported the fire had grown to 300 acres. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information was provided.

Video credit: Shelley Dye