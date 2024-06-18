On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

The Big Draw wildfire breaks out Monday in Duchesne County

Jun 17, 2024, 8:10 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

A wildfire burning Neola in Duchesne County broke out on Monday, according to Utah Fire Info. (Bran...

A wildfire burning Neola in Duchesne County broke out on Monday, according to Utah Fire Info. (Brandon Murray)

(Brandon Murray)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

NEOLA, Duchesne County A new wildfire broke out Monday afternoon in Duchesne County, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Big Draw Fire is burning just west of Neola. Officials say there are no structures threatened as of Monday evening.

A total of 16 engines are on the scene and one airtanker has been ordered.

Officials are in the process of bringing in more resources.

On Monday night, Utah Fire Info reported the fire had grown to 300 acres. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No other information was provided.

 

(Shalynn Cramer Ruff) (Debra Patnaude Hamaker) (Debra Patnaude Hamaker) (Debra Patnaude Hamaker)

Video credit: Shelley Dye

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A twin-engine Cessna passenger plane has crashed in Steamboat Springs. It is believed to have been ...

Alexander Campbell

Plane headed to Ogden crashes into mobile home park in Steamboat Springs

Officials reported Monday that a twin-engine airplane has crashed into a mobile home park while en route to Ogden Airport.

41 minutes ago

A woman is in serious condition after a sky diving accident in Tooele on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (KS...

Garna Mejia

Woman in serious condition after skydiving accident on Sunday in Tooele County

A woman is in serious condition after a sky diving accident in Tooele over the weekend.

54 minutes ago

Strong winds in Utah County caused property damage on Monday, June 17, 2024. It also knocked out th...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Portions of Utah placed on high wind alert

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake National Weather Service warned Utahns of high wind levels in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening. They said winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour will impact those in Utah Valley. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with […]

3 hours ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. and Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden in the School Safety Security Task Force m...

Brianna Chavez

School Safety Security Task Force discuss new requirements for schools as part of new bill

The School Safety Security Task Force met on Monday for the first time this year to discuss new school safety requirements implemented in HB84.

3 hours ago

Lawmakers will be gathering in a special session on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, but not everyone is h...

Lindsay Aerts

Juneteenth special session criticized by NAACP Salt Lake Branch

Lawmakers will be gathering in a special session on Wednesday, but not everyone is happy about it being scheduled on the Juneteenth holiday. 

4 hours ago

(left to right) Zach Petersen Brenna Miller, James Brown, and Nathan Gillett speaking about the une...

Shelby Lofton

Teenagers rush to help Tooele couple after hearing cries for help at campground

A group of teenagers are being thanked for rescuing a Tooele man experiencing a seizure and falling into an active firepit while camping.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

The Big Draw wildfire breaks out Monday in Duchesne County