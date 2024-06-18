On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two dead after plane traveling to Ogden crashes in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Jun 17, 2024, 9:20 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A twin-engined Cessna 421 airplane has crashed into the West Acres mobile home park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, engulfing two buildings and “several outbuildings” in a blaze that required a full shift of on-duty and several off-duty firefighters to control.

In a post shared to Facebook, Steamboat Springs police have confirmed that the two occupants, a pilot and passenger, have died in the crash.

The identities of the planes’ occupants have not been released at the time of writing.

In a statement released by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, the plane was believed to have been en route from Longmont, Colorado to Ogden.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

Department officials state that calls were received, and first responders were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. All residents of the park are accounted for.

A twin-engine Cessna passenger plane has crashed in Steamboat Springs. It is believed to have been en route to Ogden. (Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue) A twin-engine Cessna passenger plane has crashed in Steamboat Springs. It is believed to have been en route to Ogden. (Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue) A twin-engine Cessna passenger plane has crashed in Steamboat Springs. It is believed to have been en route to Ogden. (Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue)

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

