SALT LAKE CITY — A twin-engined Cessna 421 airplane has crashed into the West Acres mobile home park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, engulfing two buildings and “several outbuildings” in a blaze that required a full shift of on-duty and several off-duty firefighters to control.

In a post shared to Facebook, Steamboat Springs police have confirmed that the two occupants, a pilot and passenger, have died in the crash.

The identities of the planes’ occupants have not been released at the time of writing.

In a statement released by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, the plane was believed to have been en route from Longmont, Colorado to Ogden.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

Department officials state that calls were received, and first responders were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. All residents of the park are accounted for.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.