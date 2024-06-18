HUNTSVILLE, WEBER COUNTY — A large crowd gathered Monday to welcome home a 9-year-old boy just barely released from the hospital, after a lengthy fight for his survival.

Trayden Vendela was in a medically induced coma at one point after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle just blocks away from home.

“Today they finally got the notification he could come home,” said Matt Brower, who helped to organize the welcome-home gathering. “This community is super tight-knit, and we wanted to support the family, Trayden, and everything they’ve been through.”

Complete strangers joined friends and neighbors, cheering loudly Monday afternoon as the family cars arrived with Trayden.

“Trayden is in my son’s grade and we think he is brave and strong and we are so proud of him,” Andrea Verhaal said. “We think he’s an amazing, special kid.”

Trayden’s mother, Tiffany Vendela, said her son was still fatiguing easily and his personality wasn’t quite the same in the short term, but she believed he would continue to recover to his old self in time.

“If you would have told me that we would be home in 20 days and he’s able to walk and do a lot of the things he’s doing, I would have called you crazy,” Vendela told KSL 5.

Vendela said she and her husband were very grateful for everyone’s support and love.

“I just feel super blessed for the miracles that have happened to him,” Vendela said. “I do believe that it’s all the people behind us and the power of prayer and God healed him.”