Three ‘aggressive’ dogs captured after biting two people at Roy park, police say

Jun 18, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:38 am

(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)...

(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)

(Roy City Police Department/Facebook)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

ROY — Two people were injured after “aggressive” dogs bit them at a Roy city park on Monday, according to police.

Officials with the Roy Police Department said officers were called out to Emma Russell Park Monday afternoon after they received reports of three dogs being aggressive and trying to “get at” a child. Police said they also received multiple reports of people being bitten by the dogs.

Officers arrived and said they located the dogs being aggressive and attacking horses in a pasture on the other side of 4300 West. As police tried to capture the dogs with a catch pole, “the dogs reportedly attempted to attack officers twice,” police said in a press release.

One dog was safely contained with the catch pole. As officers tried to contain the other two dogs, one of the animals attempted to attack one of the officers, who fired a “bean bag” round at the animal. The injured dog ran to its owner’s home, and police contacted the owner, who assisted officers in finding the third dog and bringing it home.

All three dogs were taken into custody by animal control officers. The injured dog was taken to an animal hospital while the other dogs were taken to the Weber County animal shelter for a required 10-day quarantine.

Police said two people were bitten, and their injuries were documented after they received medical treatment. Officers said the dogs’ owner could face criminal charges in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation.

“Our priority is the safety of the citizens of Roy City and their freedom to feel safe in public areas and parks,” police said. “Dog owners do have a responsibility to ensure their dogs are properly controlled at all times and licensed with Roy City Animal Control.”

