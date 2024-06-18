On the Site:
RELIGION

Dates announced for Deseret Peak Utah Temple open house, dedication

Jun 18, 2024, 8:40 AM

Deseret Peak temple...

A rendering of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

(Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

TOOELE — The Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 10, with a public open house beginning on Sept. 26.

The open house will run through Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference.

The dates were announced by the Church on Monday.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple was originally announced as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple in April 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. “As we speak of our temples old and new, may each of us signify by our actions that we are true disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. May we renovate our lives through our faith and trust in Him,” he said.

The temple’s name was changed on Jan. 19, 2021, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 15, 2021.

The three-story temple is approximately 70,000 square feet and was built at 2400 North and 400 West in Tooele, about 30 minutes southwest of Salt Lake City.

Each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.

Utah is home to nearly 2.3 million Latter-day Saints and has 30 temples in operation, under construction or announced: the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Heber Valley, Jordan River, Lehi, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Utah Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville, Vernal, and West Jordan temples.

The Layton Utah Temple was dedicated by Elder David A. Bednar of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday.

