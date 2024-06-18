National Parks free to the public on Juneteenth

SALT LAKE CITY — All National Park sites will offer free admission on June 19 for Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Tomorrow, June 19th, is a Fee-Free Day at all National Park sites commemorating Juneteenth. On Fee-Free days, you will not need to pay park entrance fees, but you are still required to have a Timed Entry reservation to enter Arches National Park between 7am to 4pm. NPS Photo pic.twitter.com/QAER4hpc3g — Arches National Park (@ArchesNPS) June 18, 2024

The parks offer free entrance on six days throughout the year:

There are over 400 National Parks in the U.S.

The National Park Service website states, “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”

Free or discounted passes are available for current members of the military, senior citizens, families of fourth-grade students, and citizens with disabilities.