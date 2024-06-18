On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

National Parks free to the public on Juneteenth

Jun 18, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm

The huge number of visitors have managers planning changes at Zion National Park...

Managers at Zion National Park are planning safety improvements on roads and bridges for the millions of visitors who show up every year. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

(Marc Weaver, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — All National Park sites will offer free admission on June 19 for Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The parks offer free entrance on six days throughout the year:

There are over 400 National Parks in the U.S.

The National Park Service website states, “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”

Free or discounted passes are available for current members of the military, senior citizens, families of fourth-grade students, and citizens with disabilities.

National Parks free to the public on Juneteenth