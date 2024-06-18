SEG Appoints Chris Armstrong As Utah Hockey Club President Of Hockey Ops

SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group announced the appointment of Chris Armstrong as the president of hockey operations for the Utah Hockey Club.

According to SEG, Armstrong will also serve as an alternate governor.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the SEG leadership team,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “He has cultivated strong relationships with top players, agents, and executives across the hockey world throughout his career, and his unique background and diverse skill set will be crucial as we establish the greatest possible hockey experience for our community, fans, players, coaches, and front office.”

The ink is dry! We’ve officially closed on an NHL franchise 📝 Join us on this journey 🏒#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/llDiLsuZ0S — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

Chris Armstrong, Utah Hockey Club President

“Armstrong joins Utah after nearly 14 years with Wasserman, serving most recently as an Executive Vice President for Talent, Innovation, and Strategic Development. He was a key figure in founding the firm’s Canadian business in 2010 and in advising in the acquisition strategy that established the company’s hockey practice in 2018. He remained involved in helping to grow the company’s hockey business, maintaining high-level relationships with the League and its partners and supporting marketing, content and brand efforts for top players. He also negotiated several contracts for prominent hockey executives within the NHL over the last decade. Throughout his tenure, Armstrong was a central part of the executive leadership group for Wasserman’s global golf practice, and he managed the careers of a number of top players and personalities in professional golf including Utah native Tony Finau,” the release detailed Armstrong’s resume.

The Montreal native was named to Sports Business Journal’s 40 under 40 list is 2021.

Utah’s NHL Team

Recently, Utah’s new NHL team revealed a color scheme along with a temporary name. For their first season on the ice, they will be called the Utah Hockey Club while fans continue to vote on the official name of the team.

The color scheme features rock black, salt white and mountain blue.

Check out the first season uniform design here.

