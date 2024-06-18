On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

SEG Appoints Chris Armstrong As Utah Hockey Club President Of Hockey Ops

Jun 18, 2024, 10:36 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Smith Entertainment Group announced the appointment of Chris Armstrong as the president of hockey operations for the Utah Hockey Club.

According to SEG, Armstrong will also serve as an alternate governor.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the SEG leadership team,” said Ryan Smith, governor of Utah Hockey Club and founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “He has cultivated strong relationships with top players, agents, and executives across the hockey world throughout his career, and his unique background and diverse skill set will be crucial as we establish the greatest possible hockey experience for our community, fans, players, coaches, and front office.”

Chris Armstrong, Utah Hockey Club President

“Armstrong joins Utah after nearly 14 years with Wasserman, serving most recently as an Executive Vice President for Talent, Innovation, and Strategic Development. He was a key figure in founding the firm’s Canadian business in 2010 and in advising in the acquisition strategy that established the company’s hockey practice in 2018. He remained involved in helping to grow the company’s hockey business, maintaining high-level relationships with the League and its partners and supporting marketing, content and brand efforts for top players. He also negotiated several contracts for prominent hockey executives within the NHL over the last decade. Throughout his tenure, Armstrong was a central part of the executive leadership group for Wasserman’s global golf practice, and he managed the careers of a number of top players and personalities in professional golf including Utah native Tony Finau,” the release detailed Armstrong’s resume.

The Montreal native was named to Sports Business Journal’s 40 under 40 list is 2021.

Utah’s NHL Team

Recently, Utah’s new NHL team revealed a color scheme along with a temporary name. For their first season on the ice, they will be called the Utah Hockey Club while fans continue to vote on the official name of the team.

The color scheme features rock black, salt white and mountain blue.

Check out the first season uniform design here. 

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former Fremont Star Ky Bush Earns Southern League Pitcher Of The Week

Former Fremont star and current Chicago White Sox farmhand Ky Bush has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki checks in at No. 51.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann Doing It All For Cleveland Guardians

Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann has been incredibly versatile defensively and deadly with the bat since making his MLB debut on June 2.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Welcomes Third, Final Assistant Coach For 2024-25

The Runnin' Utes needed one more assistant coach to fill a third spot and they got one as of Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Quarterbacks

Today’s focus on a group that has had one of the biggest glow-ups since Utah football became a Power Conference team- quarterbacks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Big Man Neemias Queta Wins NBA Championship With Boston Celtics

Former Utah State center Neemias Queta's circuitous journey through the NBA culminated in an NBA championship

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

SEG Appoints Chris Armstrong As Utah Hockey Club President Of Hockey Ops