Projected 2025 NBA First-Round Pick Kanon Catchings Commits To BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah— Before ever coaching a game in Provo, first-year BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is raising fans’ expectations after landing Kanon Catchings. Catchings is projected to be one-and-done at BYU.

BYU basketball announced the commitment on Tuesday, June 18. Catchings is a consensus four-star recruit and becomes the third member of the ESPN 100 list to choose BYU over other suitors. Elijah Crawford and Brody Kozlowski are the others.

“We are so excited to welcome Kanon to BYU. He’s a great young man,” Young said. “Kanon’s a big-time talent who brings great size, shooting, and athleticism to Provo. He has basketball in his blood, and we are equally as excited to welcome his family. His defensive ability is as impressive as his offensive talent. We can’t wait to get Kanon on campus and get to work with our players and staff. We look forward to helping him develop and thrive in our program.”

NEWS: Kanon Catchings, a projected first-round pick in 2025, has committed to BYU, he told ESPN. Catchings is the second projected one-and-done first-rounder new head coach Kevin Young has reeled in since leaving the Phoenix Suns for BYU. STORY: https://t.co/57nUXJuufq pic.twitter.com/vjuTP7hilg — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2024

After committing to the Purdue Boilermakers as a high school sophomore, Catchings visited Florida State, North Carolina State, and BYU after reopening his recruitment earlier in June.

Catchings becomes the third-highest recruit in program history after playing under BYU assistant coach Tim Fanning with Overtime Elite last season.

Checking in a 6’9, Catchings led OTE last season, scoring 14.4 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. The sweet-shooting forward shot 54.5 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from deep, and knocked down 72 percent for his free throws. He scored in double figures 11 times last season.

Catchings upped those averages to 18.6 points and 8.4 boards in postseason play with OTE, finishing with two double-doubles in five playoff games.

The Brownsburg, Indiana native averaged 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds as a junior at Brownsburg H.S. before joining OTE for his senior season.

Follow @bpreece24