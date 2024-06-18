On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

UDOT working to make roads safer with contrast striping

Jun 18, 2024, 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE Part of staying safe as a driver is staying in your lane.

However, it is tough to do when it is hard to tell where the lanes are.

The Utah Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for everyone through contrast striping. 

The idea behind contrast striping also known as tiger tail striping is that it stands out from the lighter colored pavement with a white line directly followed by a black line.

 “That allows the lane markings to really pop,” said John Gleason, spokesman for UDOT.

Usually, striping needs to be redone every year because snowplows are wiping the striping off. 

This time, though, Gleason said it should last about six years.

“We’re grooving in about a quarter inch down these lane markings, and so hopefully, it’ll make it safer and last longer where the plow blades will just pass right over and not take the striping off,” Gleason said.

The project, which started last year in Utah County, is underway but far from over. They are focusing on areas all across the Wasatch Front, northern Utah, and parts of southern Utah, including Interstate 15, Interstate 80, and state Route 91 in Sardine Canyon this week.

So far, Gleason said they have gotten a positive response from the public on striping.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

Camera footage from the back of a Tesla as a truck rammed it multiple times before speeding off in ...

Shara Park

‘They should have arrested him’; Video captures aggressive road rage incident in Lehi

Video footage captured from the back of a Tesla shows a pickup truck ramming into it before speeding off in the middle of Lehi.

20 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

5 juveniles hospitalized following early-morning crash in South Jordan

Police say five juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle crash.

2 days ago

Wyoming highway, Teton Pass...

Mary Culbertson

Wyoming-bound tourists should keep their plans amid Teton Pass failure, officials say

Wyoming officials are encouraging tourists and Wyoming-bound travelers not to cancel their plans amid a crucial highway that experienced "catastrophic" failure.

6 days ago

FILE: A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

One person critically injured in Payson crash, involving a semitruck

One person was critically injured Wednesday following a crash between a small passenger vehicle and a semitruck, according to Payson police.

6 days ago

Legacy Parkway will face summer closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night until September, UDOT sa...

Karah Brackin

UDOT to repave Legacy Parkway; summer delays expected

UDOT begins work on Legacy Parkway on Monday to repave the road. Summer delays are expected.

8 days ago

A portion of Wyoming's Teton Pass, a highly frequented road by summer travelers in nearby states, s...

Mary Culbertson

Wyoming’s Teton Pass suffers ‘catastrophic landslide,’ causing likely long-term closure

The Teton Pass, a highly frequented road for summer travelers headed to Wyoming, suffered a "catastrophic landslide."

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

UDOT working to make roads safer with contrast striping