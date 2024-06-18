REXBURG, Idaho — Judge Steven Boyce of Idaho’s 7th District Court ordered 97 exhibits of evidence from Chad Daybell’s murder trial to be permanently sealed Monday.

Boyce said after the jury concluded the trial, he received multiple requests from the media intending to publish information about the case. He stated that some of those requests were all-inclusive and requested all exhibits from the trial, while others explicitly asked for the autopsy photos that were shown to the jury.

The order said Boyce was “particularly moved” by several victims during victim impact statements who criticized “individuals proclaiming to be ‘media'” for disrupting their lives and the lives of their families in the past in an effort to “sensationalize” the case.

Boyce specified that the “media” he spoke of was not referring to historically recognized reporting agencies — rather true crime bloggers, YouTubers and Crimecon participants.

The order stated that the court serves as a balance between the victim’s rights and the right of the public to request information, “including those who have a vested interest in monetizing the tragedy surrounding this case.”

Ultimately, the order listed the 97 exhibits that will be permanently sealed, stating if they were to be ever publicized, they would be “highly objectionable to a reasonable person.”

“Victims Tyle Ryan, JJ Vallow, Tamara Douglas Daybell and their family members’ respect, dignity and privacy are best protected by the continued sealing of these exhibits,” Boyce wrote.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial