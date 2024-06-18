On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Former USU Big Man Neemias Queta Wins NBA Championship With Boston Celtics

Jun 18, 2024, 11:34 AM

BOSTON, Massachusetts— Former Utah State center Neemias Queta’s circuitous journey through the NBA culminated in an NBA championship, as the Portuguese-born big man helped the Boston Celtics to their NBA record 18th title.

The Celtics clinched the NBA title on Monday, June 17.

RELATED: Former Aggie Center Neemias Queta Inks New Deal With Boston Celtics

Queta averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds on 64.4 percent shooting in 28 games this season. He played 13 minutes in the 2024 postseason, grabbing three boards and adding four points for the eventual World Champion Celtics.

About Neemias Queta

The first Portuguese-born player in NBA history has traveled a long road to becoming an NBA regular. When the 24-year-old center signed with Utah State in 2018, he had no other college offers to play basketball.

Queta was named Mountain West All-Defense all three years with the Aggies while setting multiple school records along the way. The seven-footer was named MW Freshman of the Year and MW Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after setting the program’s single-season record for blocked shots with 84.

As a sophomore, Queta averaged 13 points, 7.8 boards, and 1.7 blocks while making MW All-Defense and Second-Team All-MW for the second time.

In his junior and final season at Utah State, Queta set the school record for blocks in a season (97) and blocks per game (3.3) while scoring 14.9 points and hitting 55.9 percent of his field goal attempts. He finished the season with his only First-Team All-MW selection and his second MW DPOY award. Nationally, Queta was recognized as the USBWA District VIII Player of the Year, the Bleacher Report National Defensive Player of the Year, and was one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Sacramento Kings selected Queta with the 39th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He signed a two-way contract with the Kings and made his NBA debut on December 17 of that year. He became the first Portuguese player to score points in an NBA game, finishing with 11 points against Cleveland on January 11, 2022.

Queta signed with Sacramento in 2023 but was waived a month later.

In September 2023, the former Aggie signed a two-way deal with the Celtics and has been with the franchise since

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

