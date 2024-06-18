On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Remaining elk and deer hunting permits to be sold starting in July

Jun 18, 2024, 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:25 pm

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall wil...

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall will be made available for purchase, beginning on July 9, 2024. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall will be made available for purchase next month.

The DWR said if you didn’t draw a permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year, this will be your last chance to get a permit before the fall hunting season.

Permits are available on a first come, first served basis, according to a DWR news release. Additionally, you must have a valid hunting or combination license in order to buy a permit.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said remaining permits for elk and deer hunts this fall will be made available for purchase next month. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The permits and dates are as follows:

Deer permits

  • Permits for the general-season buck deer hunt will be available for purchase on July 9 at 8 a.m. The DWR said there are 700 remaining permits.
  • The youth general-season archery hunt are also available to buy on July 9 at 8 a.m. These permits were not part of any drawing, according to the DWR. A certain number of permits are set aside each year for youth hunters. The number of permits and the units that apply can be found here.
  • There are 15 permits remaining for the limited-entry buck deer hunt. Those permits will also be made available for purchase on July 9 at 8 a.m.

Elk permits

  • Permits for the general-season archery elk hunt will also be made available to the public on July 9 at 8 a.m. These permits are unlimited, according to the DWR.
  • Youth general-season permits, for those 17 years old or younger on July 31, can also be purchased on July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. These permits are also unlimited.
  • General-season any bulk permit for adults can be obtained on July 11 at 8 a.m. The DWR said the general rifle bull elk hunt has been split into two parts.
    • During the week of Oct. 5-11, the early-season hunt will be held, with 15,000 permits available.
    • The late-season hunt will be Oct. 12-18. There is no limit to these permits, according to the DWR.
    • Additionally, the general muzzleloader season will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7. These permits are part of the 15,000 permit total.
  • On July 18, permits for the general-season spike bull hunt will become available at 8 a.m.

Purchasing a permit

People wishing to buy a permit can do so in one of three ways: online, at a DWR office or at a available license agent.

Since the licenses will be available at 8 a.m., the DWR advices that you check the hours of your nearest available agent before traveling there.

The DWR also said there will be a virtual waiting room for those wishing to purchase a permit online. This is a way of better managing the high-volume of people wanting to buy permits.

Before heading out on a hunt this fall, the DWR also encourages you to familiarize yourself with the big game regulations guidebook.

 

 

Remaining elk and deer hunting permits to be sold starting in July