Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Quarterbacks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes wrapped up a very productive spring ball that has fans antsy for the start of the 2024 football season.

All of the promise is there, and opportunities feel plentiful for an overall very experienced group heading into a new conference in the Big 12.

Unfortunately, there are a few months left till we can see it all come together for the Utes on the field, but for now we can go back and review the team in anticipation.

Today’s focus on a group that has had one of the biggest glow-ups since Utah football became a P5 (P4) team back in 2011- of course we are talking about the quarterbacks.

Who Are The Utah Quarterbacks?

What Utah Quarterbacks Coach Andy Ludwig Had To Say About The Group After Spring Ball

Quarterback has been a bit of an adventure for the Utes, specifically since joining the Power Conference ranks back in 2011.

These days, however, it feels like Utah knows what they want in a quarterback and are getting the commitments they need regularly to achieve high-level play at the position along with some playable depth. That doesn’t mean they are perfect, but they certainly have come a long way from their Mountain West and beginning of Pac-12 play.

With starter Cam Rising back for the Utes, all eyes were on the backup quarterback race between sophomore Brandon Rose and freshman Isaac Wilson. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig walked away pleased with both quarterback’s progress.

“I’m fired up with the growth and maturity of Brandon Rose,” Ludwig said. “He had some opportunities last spring but in fall camp the injuries set him back. He’s made the absolute most of that time and come back a better player. He’s more confident, more poised in the pocket, and better system understanding. I’m very pleased with his progress to date. There is still plenty of work to do through the course of summer. With Isaac Wilson- the skill set is definitely there, but you are talking about a young man that was a high school senior on Friday and then came in and was a college freshman on Monday. He’s still learning a lot, but the arm talent, athleticism and the football savvy are there. He’s still just learning the ins and outs of Utah offensive football.”

Utah Did In Fact Add A Transfer To Their Quarterback Room

One of the interesting questions coming out of spring for the Utes was whether or not they may pursue a transfer quarterback for added depth.

As Ludwig put it at the time if head coach Kyle Whittingham wanted a quarterback they were going to go after a quarterback. Not too long afterward Utah brought in former five-star quarterback Sam Huard.

“If the head coach wants to do that, that’s what we’ll do,” Ludwig said.

