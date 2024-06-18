On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Quarterbacks

Jun 18, 2024, 12:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes wrapped up a very productive spring ball that has fans antsy for the start of the 2024 football season.

All of the promise is there, and opportunities feel plentiful for an overall very experienced group heading into a new conference in the Big 12.

Unfortunately, there are a few months left till we can see it all come together for the Utes on the field, but for now we can go back and review the team in anticipation.

Today’s focus on a group that has had one of the biggest glow-ups since Utah football became a P5 (P4) team back in 2011- of course we are talking about the quarterbacks.

If you missed it last week, you can also check out the previous article about the Utes’ wide receivers from position coach Alvis Whitted.

Who Are The Utah Quarterbacks?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

What Utah Quarterbacks Coach Andy Ludwig Had To Say About The Group After Spring Ball

Quarterback has been a bit of an adventure for the Utes, specifically since joining the Power Conference ranks back in 2011.

These days, however, it feels like Utah knows what they want in a quarterback and are getting the commitments they need regularly to achieve high-level play at the position along with some playable depth. That doesn’t mean they are perfect, but they certainly have come a long way from their Mountain West and beginning of Pac-12 play.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

With starter Cam Rising back for the Utes, all eyes were on the backup quarterback race between sophomore Brandon Rose and freshman Isaac Wilson. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig walked away pleased with both quarterback’s progress.

“I’m fired up with the growth and maturity of Brandon Rose,” Ludwig said. “He had some opportunities last spring but in fall camp the injuries set him back. He’s made the absolute most of that time and come back a better player. He’s more confident, more poised in the pocket, and better system understanding. I’m very pleased with his progress to date. There is still plenty of work to do through the course of summer. With Isaac Wilson- the skill set is definitely there, but you are talking about a young man that was a high school senior on Friday and then came in and was a college freshman on Monday. He’s still learning a lot, but the arm talent, athleticism and the football savvy are there. He’s still just learning the ins and outs of Utah offensive football.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Did In Fact Add A Transfer To Their Quarterback Room

One of the interesting questions coming out of spring for the Utes was whether or not they may pursue a transfer quarterback for added depth.

As Ludwig put it at the time if head coach Kyle Whittingham wanted a quarterback they were going to go after a quarterback. Not too long afterward Utah brought in former five-star quarterback Sam Huard.

“If the head coach wants to do that, that’s what we’ll do,” Ludwig said.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former Fremont Star Ky Bush Earns Southern League Pitcher Of The Week

Former Fremont star and current Chicago White Sox farmhand Ky Bush has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki checks in at No. 51.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann Doing It All For Cleveland Guardians

Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann has been incredibly versatile defensively and deadly with the bat since making his MLB debut on June 2.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Welcomes Third, Final Assistant Coach For 2024-25

The Runnin' Utes needed one more assistant coach to fill a third spot and they got one as of Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Big Man Neemias Queta Wins NBA Championship With Boston Celtics

Former Utah State center Neemias Queta's circuitous journey through the NBA culminated in an NBA championship

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Projected 2025 NBA First-Round Pick Kanon Catchings Commits To BYU Basketball

Before ever coaching a college game, BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is raising fans' expectations after reeling in Kanon Catchings.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Quarterbacks