Utah Basketball Welcomes Third, Final Assistant Coach For 2024-25

Jun 18, 2024, 12:35 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes needed one more assistant coach after Tramel Barnes left to take a job with South Dakota State and they got one as of Tuesday afternoon.

David Evans comes to the Utes with lots of knowledge and familiarity of basketball in the state due to his time with the Wasatch Academy, RSL Academy, and Lone Peak High school.

“Dave is an outstanding basketball coach,” head coach Craig Smith said. “He has demonstrated success as a head coach throughout his career and understands winning. Dave has won at a high-level no matter where he’s been and there is a reason for that. In addition to his players raving about him, another aspect that became very apparent during this search process is how many genuine relationships he’s had with coaches around the globe. We are excited to welcome Dave and his family to the Runnin’ Utes.”

More About Utah Assistant Coach Dave Evans

Evans has had success at every stop during his coaching career.

He started out as the head coach at Lone Peak from 2015-2018 leading the Knights to a winning record through his three seasons, 66-13, while also notching a championship in 2018, and runner up spot in 2017.

Evans then moved on to Wasatch Academy from 2018-2020 and yielded similar results going 51-6 with back-to-back appearances at the GEICO National Tournament. During his two-year span at Wasatch Academy, Evans had 20 players move on to collegiate basketball while also having the No. 5 and No. 2 ranked teams during his short tenure.

The last stop for Evans before signing on with the Utes was with the RSL Academy as their director from 2020-2023. During that span RSL went 67-21.

Perhaps more importantly, Evans established relationships in other countries recruiting student-athletes from over 20 different countries while also upping fundraising efforts for the team that averages $40,000 per year.

Evans joins Josh Eilert and Loren “Lo” Leath as newcomers to the Utah staff.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

