‘Hazmat incident’ in Millcreek causes road closures and business evacuations

MILLCREEK — Officials are responding to a hazmat incident in the area of 3900 South and 250 West.

According to Unified Fire there are some road closures and business evacuations in place.

NOW: @FireAuthority on scene of a hazmat situation near 210 W. 3900 S. in Millcreek. Several businesses evacuated, no residential evacuations. Area is closed. Crews on scene still working to determine the substance, but it had a gas element to it. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/8FUGUi8MAj — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) June 18, 2024

Officials said they are still working to determine the substance, but that it has a gas element to it.

UPDATE: 55 gallon barrel of an unknown chemical outside this building began off-gassing, crews still working to determine what that chemical is. At one point the temperature of the chemical was 135 degrees, but has lowered now, according to @FireAuthority. Health Dept. on site. pic.twitter.com/ITGq91RiDR — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) June 18, 2024

Unified Fire says TRAX service was shut down in the area while off-gassing continued and hazmat responded.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.