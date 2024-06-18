On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Former Bluffdale fire chief pleads guilty to misusing public money

Jun 18, 2024, 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm

John Robert the former Bluffdale fire chief....

John Robert the former Bluffdale fire chief. (Facebook via KSL.com)

(Facebook via KSL.com)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

BLUFFDALE — A former Bluffdale fire chief and mayoral candidate has pleaded guilty to misusing public money.

John Roberts, 70, entered the plea Tuesday in Third District Court to one third-degree felony count. Five other misdemeanor counts were dismissed.

Roberts served as Bluffdale’s fire chief until 2020, when several firefighters submitted complaints against him. Prosecutors said Roberts falsified staffing records from March 2018 to March 2020, paying firefighters for work they did not actually perform.

Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters extra money

Those altered records ended up costing Bluffdale taxpayers more than $128,000 in overpayments, prosecutors said.

Roberts’s defense attorney, Greg Skordas, told KSL his client agreed to a plea in abeyance and must pay $10,000 in restitution to the city of Bluffdale, after which the plea and case will be wiped from his record.

After leaving the Bluffdale Fire Department, Roberts unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021, losing the race to current Mayor Natalie Hall.

Roberts did not immediately have a comment Tuesday about his guilty plea, his attorney said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(File)...

Eliza Pace

37-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting 17-year-old girl in Cedar City

A Las Vegas man has been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Cedar City.

23 hours ago

Evidence markers are placed at the scene of a shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan...

Dalia Faheid, Paradise Afshar, Sara Smart, Kim Berryman and Sharif Paget, CNN

Police search for motive after apparent ‘random’ shooting at Michigan recreation center wounds at least 9

Police are looking for a motive after at least nine people were shot in what appears to be a “random” shooting that sent panicked families fleeing a crowded recreation area in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

2 days ago

The flag installation seen in June 2023 on the fence at Christopher Park is part of the Stonewall N...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

LGBTQ Pride Month flags vandalized near Stonewall National Monument, police say

Flags dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month were vandalized this week in New York City, according to the city’s police department.

3 days ago

West Valley City Police Department squad cars followed a stolen car and took two juveniles into cus...

Larry D. Curtis

1 teen, 2 guns recovered after traffic stop on suspected stolen car in Kearns

One teen was taken into custody, and two guns were collected by police in Kearns after a traffic stop

4 days ago

The OnlyFans logo is seen on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in St....

Associated Press

Former Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in an adult video while on duty

A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in an adult video while on duty.

4 days ago

Chester Turner was charged for the murder of Itisha Camp. (LA Times)...

Eliza Pace and Linsay Aerts, KSL TV

Convicted serial killer charged with murder of Utah woman in 1998

A man, who is a convicted serial killer, has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of a Utah woman in 1998.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Former Bluffdale fire chief pleads guilty to misusing public money