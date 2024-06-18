60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State Aggies defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki checks in at No. 51.

Tuiaki is the fifth USU defender and the sixth Aggie to crack this year’s 60 in 60. He joins No. 60 Gabriel Iniguez (DT), No. 59 Logan Pili (LB), No. 57 Jordan Vincent (S), No. 55 Teague Anderson (OL), and No. 53 Avante Dickerson (CB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

No. 51 Utah State defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki

The Salt Lake City, Utah native built himself into a three-star recruit while at East High School. Rated the 21st-best prospect in Utah by 247Sports.com, Tuiaki registered 24 tackles and a sack as a senior. He helped the Leopards go 11-3 and reach the 2017 6A state championship game.

After making two tackles during his redshirt season in 2021, Tuiaki played four games in 2022 before a shoulder injury ended his year. He made the first start of his career against UNLV before suffering the injury.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Tuiaki finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and one pick-six interception against the Nevada Wolfpack. The former Leopard earned academic all-Mountain West each of the past two years.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports