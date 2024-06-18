On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki (Defensive Tackle)

Jun 18, 2024, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State Aggies defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki checks in at No. 51.

RELATED: Seni Tuiaki Makes House Call For Utah State

Tuiaki is the fifth USU defender and the sixth Aggie to crack this year’s 60 in 60. He joins No. 60 Gabriel Iniguez (DT), No. 59 Logan Pili (LB), No. 57 Jordan Vincent (S), No. 55 Teague Anderson (OL), and No. 53 Avante Dickerson (CB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

No. 51 Utah State defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki

The Salt Lake City, Utah native built himself into a three-star recruit while at East High School. Rated the 21st-best prospect in Utah by 247Sports.com, Tuiaki registered 24 tackles and a sack as a senior. He helped the Leopards go 11-3 and reach the 2017 6A state championship game.

After making two tackles during his redshirt season in 2021, Tuiaki played four games in 2022 before a shoulder injury ended his year. He made the first start of his career against UNLV before suffering the injury.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Tuiaki finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and one pick-six interception against the Nevada Wolfpack. The former Leopard earned academic all-Mountain West each of the past two years.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former Fremont Star Ky Bush Earns Southern League Pitcher Of The Week

Former Fremont star and current Chicago White Sox farmhand Ky Bush has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former Cougar Daniel Schneemann Doing It All For Cleveland Guardians

Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann has been incredibly versatile defensively and deadly with the bat since making his MLB debut on June 2.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Welcomes Third, Final Assistant Coach For 2024-25

The Runnin' Utes needed one more assistant coach to fill a third spot and they got one as of Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Quarterbacks

Today’s focus on a group that has had one of the biggest glow-ups since Utah football became a Power Conference team- quarterbacks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Big Man Neemias Queta Wins NBA Championship With Boston Celtics

Former Utah State center Neemias Queta's circuitous journey through the NBA culminated in an NBA championship

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Projected 2025 NBA First-Round Pick Kanon Catchings Commits To BYU Basketball

Before ever coaching a college game, BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young is raising fans' expectations after reeling in Kanon Catchings.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

60 in 60: #51 Utah State’s Seni Tuiaki (Defensive Tackle)