Utah swim team cheers for one of its own at Olympic Swimming Trials

SALT LAKE CITY — The Olympic Swimming Trials are underway in Indianapolis — the fastest meet in the world!

A Utah athlete, Evan VanBrocklin, is living out his dreams of making it to this level.

It was a big day for Olympus Aquatics. The team was cheering VanBrocklin on from a watch party in Holladay. VanBrocklin is the first alumni to compete in the Olympic swimming trials since the club first started in 2013.

The swimmers got a few laps in before settling down into the stands to watch history.

VanBrocklin’s name fills the banners at Olympus High School, and he’s set records with the club as well.

“Evan was always a talented swimmer. From the time he joined our club he was about 9 years old one of the top swimmers in the state,” said Coach Thomas Thorum with Olympus Aquatics.

VanBrocklin swims collegiately at the University of Utah.

On Tuesday, he made a splash at the Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis. He swam in the 200-meter fly.

“Since growing up with him we’ve been improving together. It’s a really big accomplishment,” said Gabe Jones, Olympus Aquatics team member.

VanBrocklin joins 1,000 American swimmers at Lucas Oil Stadium — each eyeing a spot on Team USA.

“It really didn’t hit me until I saw him swimming,” Thorum said. “And then when I saw all the other kids cheering for him I got emotional too.”

He didn’t advance, but Coach Thorum is proud he reached this point despite a hand injury.

“It was really inspiring,” Jack Hatchard said. “His brother Ben competed in the Australian Swimming Trials last week. Another club milestone to celebrate. He swam in both the 200 and the 100 butterfly. It went really well.”

Thorum is also training two Paralympic team swimmers – Audrey Kim and Chloe Cederholm.

“Chloe is my best friend,” said Oliver Northway, a swimmer with Olympus Aquatics. “She just pushes as hard as she can even with her disability.”

Their motto is: “Find a way to get better.”

With role models like VanBrocklin, these swimmers know anything is possible.

“To get back in and prepare yourself for what is maybe the fastest in the world is really amazing,” Thorum said.