Locals In MiLB: Former Fremont Star Ky Bush Earns Southern League Pitcher Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Fremont star and current Chicago White Sox farmhand Ky Bush has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week after tossing a seven-inning two-hit shutout in his most recent start.

The Southern League Pitcher and Player of the Week awards were announced on Monday, June 17.

Bush has been dominant in Double-A this season. The lefty’s 1.78 ERA is second in the league, behind recently promoted teammate and former Desert Hills star Drew Thorpe (1.35).

Bush’s five wins are tied for the second most in the Southern League, and his 70 strikeouts are tied for the fifth most. He is one of five pitchers in the league with a sub-1.00 WHIP (0.98).

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | 5-2 | 1.78 ERA | 70.2 IP | 70 Ks | 26 BB | 0.98 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

