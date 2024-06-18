Summer firework restrictions

TOOELE — Tooele City Fire Department and Box Elder County announced firework restrictions for the area ahead of the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Tooele

Fireworks will not be allowed north of 2200 North and west of Main Street, north of 1600 North and east of Main Street, south of Skyline Drive, south of Main Street, west of 1000 West, and east of Droubay Road. Additionally, fireworks are not permitted in any Tooele City Park.

Fireworks may only be set off between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. except on July 2-5 and July 22-25, when the hours are extended to midnight.

For more information visit the city’s website here.

Box Elder County

Box Elder County posted 2024 dates for Firework Sales and Displays in Utah on Facebook.

The County said no out-of-state fireworks are permitted, and that people are responsible for their safety this summer.

“Every firework you light is on you,” the Facebook post said.