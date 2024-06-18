SALT LAKE CITY — The names of the pilot and passenger killed while en route to Ogden have been released by authorities in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where their plane crashed.

Dan Dunn, 67, and Jessica Pauline Melton, 42, were identified in the aftermath of the crash.

According to Steamboat Springs police, the occupants were from the Colorado Front Range, a mountain range from Casper, Wyoming to Pueblo, Colorado.

The plane, a twin-engine Cessna 421, was en route from Vance Brand Field in Longmont, Colorado to the Ogden-Hinckley airport in Ogden.



Shortly after taking off, the flight was diverted to Steamboat Springs airport, where it crashed at approximately 4:25 p.m.

The aircraft’s flight history, dating back to March 30th, indicates that the plane primarily flew around the Longmont area.

Two homes were destroyed in the crash, but all residents of the mobile home park have been accounted for, and no serious injuries were reported.

In a press release, Steamboat Springs police commander Rich Brown said, “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Dan and Jessica. This could have been a much larger event and I want to thank all of the first responders, crisis support, interpretive services and relief personnel who responded to the West Acres neighborhood.”