One juvenile in custody for allegedly stabbing three people on Central Pointe TRAX platform

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A juvenile is in police custody after they allegedly stabbed three people on a South Salt Lake TRAX platform.

Mike Varanakis, a spokesman for Utah Transit Authority, told KSL that UTA officers responded to the stabbing call at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

UTA police chief Dalan Taylor said the stabbing started as an argument between the three victims and a juvenile suspect. He said the juvenile jumped on a train after the stabbing and was arrested at the next stop.

The three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to UTA. UTA did not say if the victims were also juveniles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.