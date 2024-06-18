On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

One juvenile in custody for allegedly stabbing three people on Central Pointe TRAX platform

Jun 18, 2024, 5:15 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND SHARA PARK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A juvenile is in police custody after they allegedly stabbed three people on a South Salt Lake TRAX platform.

Mike Varanakis, a spokesman for Utah Transit Authority, told KSL that UTA officers responded to the stabbing call at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

UTA police chief Dalan Taylor said the stabbing started as an argument between the three victims and a juvenile suspect. He said the juvenile jumped on a train after the stabbing and was arrested at the next stop.

The three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to UTA. UTA did not say if the victims were also juveniles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The reported stolen Toyota Sequoia found in a ditch on I-84 in Box Elder County....

Michael Houck

Suspect of a stolen car found dead after a rollover crash in Box Elder County

A man suspected of stealing a car was found dead after it was found rolled over in a ditch, police say.

2 hours ago

Quavo and Vice President Kamala Harris appear on stage at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia on ...

Lisa Respers France and Ebony Davis, CNN

Quavo hosts an anti-gun violence summit with VP Kamala Harris on late nephew Takeoff’s birthday

On Tuesday, which would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday, Quavo co-hosted the firstRocket Foundation Summit in collaboration with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

5 hours ago

(File)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Santaquin man charged with attempted murder in assault with pickup truck

A Santaquin man was charged Tuesday with intentionally hitting another man with his pickup truck and smashing his leg against a second vehicle.

7 hours ago

Anderson Lee Aldrich, center, sits during a court appearance in Colorado Springs in November 2022. ...

Dakin Andone, Lucy Kafanov and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Shooter who killed 5 at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club pleads guilty to 50 federal hate crimes

The shooter who killed 5 at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club in 2022 pleaded guilty to 50 federal hate crimes on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

John Robert the former Bluffdale fire chief....

Daniel Woodruff

Former Bluffdale fire chief pleads guilty to misusing public money

A former Bluffdale fire chief and mayoral candidate has pleaded guilty to misusing public money.

8 hours ago

(File)...

Eliza Pace

37-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting 17-year-old girl in Cedar City

A Las Vegas man has been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Cedar City.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

One juvenile in custody for allegedly stabbing three people on Central Pointe TRAX platform