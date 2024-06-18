One person in custody for allegedly stabbing three people on Central Pointe TRAX platform

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A person is in police custody after they allegedly stabbed three others on a South Salt Lake TRAX platform.

Mike Varanakis, a spokesman for Utah Transit Authority, told KSL that UTA officers responded to the stabbing call at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Varanakis said officers believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

UTA did not say how serious the injuries the victim’s injuries were or the relationship between them and the suspect.

Police are still investigating the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.