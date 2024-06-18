On the Site:
Salt Lake Bees Plan Tributes For Utah Broadcasting Legend Steve Klauke

Jun 18, 2024, 5:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY— Following his unexpected passing last week, the Salt Lake Bees plan to honor retired broadcasting legend Steve Klauke when they take on the Reno Aces on Tuesday, June 18.

Klauke passed away due to injuries received in an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, June 11. He was 69 years old.

“He was more than just the voice of the Bees,” manager Keith Johnson said of Klauke before Tuesday’s game. “Steve was a father, a friend, and a brother; he was all those things… I had the privilege of being around radio announcers who got opportunities in the big leagues. I don’t see any difference between them and Steve other than opportunity.”

“It’s very important for us to try and make each day its own entity,” Bees third-year pitcher Kenny Rosenberg said, remembering Klauke. “I think Steve exemplified that. He showed up every single day, excited to work and happy as a clam to do what he loves every single day. That’s something that I try to embody. I strive for that steadiness and consistency. Just trying to be the same guy every single day, like Steve was.”

The Bees will show a pregame video followed by a moment of silence honoring the fallen broadcaster before first pitch at approximately 6:30 p.m. MT. The Smith’s Ballpark playing surface features a stencil of a broadcaster’s headset and the initials ‘SK’. Salt Lake Bees players will wear a patch with the stenciled ‘SK’ logo on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Bees open a six-game series against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, June 18. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

