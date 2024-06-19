On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Orem fire crews respond to blaze at Lindon landfill, no injuries reported

Jun 18, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

A view from this UDOT photo shows a fire in the distance at a landfill in Lindon on Tuesday, June 1...

A view from this UDOT photo shows a fire in the distance at a landfill in Lindon on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LINDON — Orem fire crews responded to a large fire at the Lindon landfill Tuesday afternoon.

According to Shaun Hirst, assistant fire chief for the Orem Fire Department, the fire started up just after 4 p.m.

The fire is located in the area 2000 West and 200 South in Lindon.

Hirst told KSL that it is a large volume fire. However, he’s not exactly sure how big it is, but said it was fully engulfed when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Hirst said someone had dropped something off that ignited the fire. He wasn’t sure what it was that caused the fire to start.

“We likely will never know,” he said. “It was so involved when we got there, it’s hard to say.”

Hirst said the fire is still burning and crews will be fighting it well into the evening.

All units from Orem responded to the scene, and were assisted by Pleasant Grove. There were no injuries reported, according to Hirst.

 

 

