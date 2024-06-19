Driver in critical condition after dump truck ‘veered off the road’

COALVILLE — A driver was transported by a medical helicopter after their dump truck went down a ravine off Tollgate Canyon Rd. Tuesday morning, according to North Summit Fire District.

NSFD said in an Instagram post the truck went 200 feet off the road at approximately 11 a.m.

First responders reported that the driver was pinned in the cab of the truck and was extracted safely using ropes. Officials said the driver had severe injuries and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

This story is breaking and will be updated.