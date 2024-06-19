Suspect of a stolen car found dead after a rollover crash in Box Elder County

HOWELL, Box Elder County — A man suspected of stealing a car was found dead after it was found rolled over in a ditch, police say.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that at 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers received a call about a car in a ditch near milepost 20 on Interstate 84.

UHP said when troopers arrived, they found a silver Toyota Sequoia with extensive damage in the embankment, which was not easily visible from the interstate.

Troopers reported finding the 22-year-old driver ejected from the rollover crash and was dead.

UHP said the Toyota was reported stolen out of Weber County just a few hours before the crash, and the killed driver matched the description of the suspect who allegedly stole it.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. UHP said there were lane closures on I-84 for about three hours.