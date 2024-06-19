LOGAN — A 28-year-old hiker has returned home, following a search and rescue operation above the Stokes Nature Trail on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old hiker went off the trail and began climbing above the trail’s south side, doing so alone according to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the office said that Robinson “was not familiar enough with the area and was not experienced or prepared enough in rock climbing to come back down the cliffs he had climbed.” Robinson also appeared to be missing the proper equipment to climb down safely.

In the ensuing operation, Cache County officials used a Department of Public Safety helicopter in order to lift Robinson out of the position he had climbed to, shutting down a portion of Highway 89 in order to provide a landing zone for the helicopter and staging area for the search and rescue teams.

Robinson was returned to flat ground with no reported injuries.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office released the following: “The Cache County Sheriff’s Office encourages all those venturing into our beautiful and sometimes dangerous backcountry to only climb areas they have the experience and equipment to safely and cautiously climb. Safety and wise judgement should always be top priority when climbing. Adventurers can avoid situations which place themselves and other individuals who may need to help rescue them in perilous and dangerous positions.”