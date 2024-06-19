On the Site:
Baseball icon Willie Mays, one of the game’s most electrifying and complete players, has died at 93

Jun 18, 2024, 7:30 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays waves during a ceremony honoring Giants manager Bruce Bochy after a baseball game between the San Fransisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 29, 2019 in San Fransisco, California (Jeff Chiu - Pool/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN DOTSON AND WAYNE STERLING, CNN


(CNN) — Willie Mays, the dynamic baseball Hall of Famer who shined in all facets of the game and made a dramatic catch in the 1954 World Series, has passed away at the age of 93, the San Francisco Giants announced on social media Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the team said.

Known as “The Say Hey Kid” for the way he enthusiastically greeted others, Mays was a five-tool player with the rare ability to hit for power and for average while also excelling at running, throwing and fielding.

In 23 major league seasons, mostly with the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants, he finished with 660 career home runs – then the second most behind legend Babe Ruth.

Mays led the National League in home runs and steals in four seasons and in slugging five times.  He hit over .300 ten times and had a career average of .302.

The speedy center fielder also was as dominant in the field as he was at the plate, winning 12 Gold Gloves.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Baseball icon Willie Mays, one of the game’s most electrifying and complete players, has died at 93