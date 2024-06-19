On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

600,000 cars in Utah need recalls fixed, what is holding up the repair work?

Jun 18, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 10:34 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —  Utah roads can be dangerous, but they are more dangerous than they need to be. According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unfixed recall in Utah.

That’s 18% of all cars on the roads, 20% of minivans, and 24% of light trucks.

Getting a safety recall fixed is supposed to be easy. By law, you can take your car to an authorized dealership, and they must repair it for free. But it’s not always that simple, as my family recently discovered firsthand.

We received a safety recall notice for one of our cars, but we cannot get the work done. We’ve called the dealership now for months. They don’t have parts, and they don’t know when they’re going to get them.

“This issue here is that federal law dictates that automakers must alert consumers as soon as they are aware of a problem,” Patrick Olsen, Carfax editor-in-chief, said. He explained the recall notice frequently goes out to the owner before there’s a fix available.

“This creates a real problem for consumers where the automaker may have identified a problem, but they have not yet identified a solution,” Olsen said.

He said all safety recalls are serious, but some more so than others.

An exploding airbag with a history of killing or injuring drivers, for example, is certainly more perilous than a window sticker with inaccurate information.

But for 85% of recalls, automakers have come up with a fix and are prepared to install it – if you bring your car in.

“I would say it’s still a risk and I wouldn’t want that risk in my car,” Olsen said. “So, if you can, go get the work done.”

As KSL reported a few weeks ago, the Takata Airbag recall remains a major issue in this country. It has been ten years since the recalls started, after the airbags were blamed for a slew of deaths. Here in Utah, there are still approximately 70,000 vehicles with an unfixed Takata airbag.

And that is one recall where there is not a shortage of supplies.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

Lynzee Delapaz explains to KSL’s Matt Gephardt how her car was damaged when it collided with anot...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Who’s legally responsible for damage when cars collide in a car wash?

A Grantsville woman’s car was damaged inside a car wash when the vehicle ahead of her went off the tracks. So, who pays for the damage?

24 hours ago

Matt Gephardt speaking to Thelissa Mead about Hyundai not responding to her claims and getting her ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah Hyundai owner seeking reimbursement for overestimated fuel economy

A major automaker was accused of saying their cars get better mileage than they really do, And they promised to pay their customers back. But when one Utah customer wasn't, she decided to Get Gephardt.

5 days ago

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

14 days ago

sprinkler sprays on green grass...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Layton man demands refund for decades of charges for water he can’t access

Imagine finding out you've been paying nearly 40 years for rights to water you're not only not getting, but that you can't get, because the pipes for it don’t exist.

15 days ago

Danielle Addicott showing KSL's Matt Gephardt the fraud charges that were on her Wells Fargo accoun...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah woman who says her bank refused to refund stolen money

A Park City woman says thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account, but the bank refused to cover her loss. She decided to Get Gephardt.

19 days ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Household debt reaches record high but inflation is masking debt progress

Personal finance experts say American household debt is at a record high, but considering the circumstances, it could be much worse.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

600,000 cars in Utah need recalls fixed, what is holding up the repair work?