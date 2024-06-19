Two people shot, killed in southern Utah home; suspect taken into custody

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police say two people were shot and killed in a Washington home and officers have taken a suspect into custody after an hourslong search.

Lt. Kory Klotz with the Washington Police Department said officers responded to a home near 1000 E. Chinook Drive Tuesday evening after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers entered the front door and found a woman and man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities have not identified either victim.

Police identified the suspect as Collin Troy Bailey, 28, and said Bailey currently goes by the name Mia Bailey. Bailey was described as being 5-foot-10 with brown hair, weighing 130 pounds and wearing blue skinny jeans with a light blue or white T-shirt. However, Klotz said Bailey wears wigs and is known to change hairstyles frequently.

Bailey was seen leaving the area in a yellow/mustard 2014 Kia Soul with Utah plate number U06 9GF.

St. George police said Bailey was last seen in the area of Quarry Ridge and River Road and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the Bloomington Hills and Fort Pierce areas. That order was lifted around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Bailey was taken into custody after the hourslong search before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Klotz said Bailey put down a firearm before surrendering to officers, and that firearm was recovered by police.

