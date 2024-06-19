Two people shot, killed in Washington; shelter-in-place lifted as police search for suspect

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police say two people were shot and killed and officers are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Lt. Kory Klotz with the Washington Police Department said officers responded to a home near 1000 E. Chinook Drive Tuesday evening after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers entered the front door and found a woman and man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the suspect as Collin Troy Bailey, 28, and said Bailey currently goes by the name Mia Bailey. Bailey was described as being 5-foot-10 with brown hair, weighing 130 pounds and wearing blue skinny jeans with a light blue or white T-shirt. However, Klotz said Bailey wears wigs and is known to change hairstyles frequently.

Bailey was seen leaving the area in a yellow/mustard 2014 Kia Soul with Utah plate number U06 9GF.

St. George police said Bailey was last seen in the area of Quarry Ridge and River Road and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the Bloomington Hills and Fort Pierce areas. That order was lifted around 7 a.m. Wednesday, but St. George police asked residents to be vigilant and alert.

Police asked the public to not approach Bailey or the vehicle if located and to call 911 or Washington police at 435-986-1515.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.