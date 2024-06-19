Utah Football Places 13 On Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY – Confidence is high for the 2024 rendition of Utah football and Athlon Sports added to that theme placing 13 Utes on their All- Big 12 Teams.

Athlon Sports recognized five Utes as preseason first-team favorites in the Big 12, three each on the second and third teams, and two on their fourth team.

The Utes are set to kick off their inaugural season in the Big 12 on August 29 against Southern Utah University.

Utes representing on the @AthlonSports Preseason All Big 12 team 💯 pic.twitter.com/fzV91ARHQW — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) June 19, 2024

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason First-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

Brant Kuithe, tight end

Michael Mokofisi, offensive guard

Junior Tafuna, defensive tackle

Karene Reid, linebacker

Jack Bouwmeester, punter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Second-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

Spencer Fano, offensive tackle

Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Cole Becker, kicker

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Third-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

Dorian Singer, wide receiver

Logan Fano, defensive end

Lander Barton, linebacker

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Fourth-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Additional Recognition For Brant Kuithe From Athlon Sports

Additionally, Athlon Sports put out their 2024 Preseason All-America teams and included the Utes’ standout tight end Brant Kuithe as part of their second-team.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports