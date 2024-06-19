On the Site:
Utah Football Places 13 On Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

Jun 19, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Confidence is high for the 2024 rendition of Utah football and Athlon Sports added to that theme placing 13 Utes on their All- Big 12 Teams.

Athlon Sports recognized five Utes as preseason first-team favorites in the Big 12, three each on the second and third teams, and two on their fourth team.

The Utes are set to kick off their inaugural season in the Big 12 on August 29 against Southern Utah University.

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason First-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

 

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Second-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Third-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

Who Are Utah Football’s Preseason Fourth-Team Representatives For Athlon Sports?

 

Additional Recognition For Brant Kuithe From Athlon Sports

Additionally, Athlon Sports put out their 2024 Preseason All-America teams and included the Utes’ standout tight end Brant Kuithe as part of their second-team.

