Tropical Storm Alberto forms in southwest Gulf, 1st named storm of the hurricane season
Jun 19, 2024, 11:54 AM
(NOAA)
Community members in Denver's Central Park neighborhood have a lot of questions after discovering a registered sex offender was operating the neighborhood ice cream truck.
22 minutes ago
Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.
36 minutes ago
Thousands of southern New Mexico residents fled a mountainous village as a wind-whipped wildfire tore through homes and other buildings.
5 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a new partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country faces “aggression.”
5 hours ago
Many Americans are celebrating Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.
7 hours ago
A former high-level swimmer accused her Hall of Fame coach of sexually abusing her about 15 years ago when she was a minor and alleged USA Swimming and other organizations and individuals knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, according to a federal lawsuit.
16 hours ago
