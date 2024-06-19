Utah Hockey Club Holding Draft Picks Vs. Rookies Exhibition At Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY— Utah Hockey Club announced that the team will hold a scrimmage between its 2024 NHL Draft picks and rookies from last season.

Utah Hockey Club announced a prospect development camp July 1-5 with on-ice sessions starting July 1 at Park City Ice Arena and a free-to-attend scrimmage at Delta Center that is open to fans scheduled for July 5.

Our prospect development camp will take place July 1-5 in Park City. On July 5, we will hold a free-to-attend scrimmage at @deltacenter 🧊🏒https://t.co/2oywwS8xrB — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 19, 2024

On-ice sessions are scheduled for 9:30 – 11 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. – 1 P.M. on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2.

Utah HC to hold exhibition between draft picks & rookies

Players will participate in a four-on-four intra-squad scrimmage on Friday, July 5 at 1 P.M. MT at Delta Center that is free to attend and open to the public. The event will simulate a mock game with on-ice officials and feature three-on-three play and a post-game shootout.

Former first-round draft choices Conor Geekie (2022), Maveric Lamoureux (2022), Dmitriy Simashev (2023), and Daniil But (2023) along with forwards Sam Lipkin, Noel Nordh, and Julian Lutz are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp, including the scrimmage. Defensemen Maksymilian Szuber and Artyom Duda and goaltender Michael Hrabal will also participate. A full roster for the camp will be released following the NHL Draft.

Sign Up Now: Utah Hockey Newsletter

It will be Utah HC’s first-ever hockey game since officially becoming the league’s newest team following Smith Entertainment Group’s acquisition of the franchise on June 13.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Delta Center capacity for NHL games

During Utah HC’s first season and before arena modifications, the Delta Center will have a capacity of up to 16,000 for NHL hockey, including 10,000 seats with an unobstructed view of the ice rink. The goal is to have more than 17,000 unobstructed seats for NHL games at the Delta Center.

“Due to high demand” for season tickets, the organization plans gave priority access to fans who placed a deposit.

If season tickets sell out, deposit holders who were unable to purchase for the 2024-25 season but “choose to keep their deposit with the team” will be given priority access to buy future season tickets as NHL seating capacity increases at the Delta Center over the coming years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Follow @kyleireland