LOCAL NEWS

19-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City homicide

Jun 19, 2024, 1:31 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nico Christopher Patino.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, detectives booked Abdihakim Mohamed into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one charge of aggravated murder.

Man shot, killed in Salt Lake City homicide

At approximately 4:03 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, SLC911 received multiple calls about a shooting near West Fortune Road.

When officers arrived they found Patino with a gunshot wound. Patino died on scene.

Together the SLCPD Homicide Squad and Gang Unit detectives worked to identify Mohamed as the shooter.

Police said in a release that based on the evidence, detectives believe Mohamed and other suspects showed up at an after-hours event in a warehouse and shot Patino before fleeing in a car.

SLCPD SWAT detectives arrested Mohamed on Tuesday and recovered a loaded gun.

The motive remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case, including photos or video, to call police at 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-113488.

