On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Free, family-friendly 4th of July celebration to be held at the Gateway

Jun 19, 2024, 2:55 PM

FILE (Chopper 5)...

FILE (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gateway is preparing to host a 4th of July celebration complete with live music and fireworks.

The event, presented by Camber Apartments and Homes, will be held at The Olympic Plaza at 6 p.m. on July 4. It is family-friendly and free to the public.

Live entertainment will be offered on two stages: Diamond Empire Band will be on the Plaza State to play familiar and popular songs for the crowd at 8 p.m. A line-up of DJs will also provide music throughout the event.

“Our annual tradition of hosting downtown Salt Lake City’s official 4th of July celebration continues to be a hit with locals and visitors alike,” Julissa Breslin, marketing director for The Gateway, said. “This year’s fantastic program and fireworks promises to keep attendees of all ages entertained and engaged as they gather to celebrate the holiday.”

There will be karaoke on the 100 South stage, yard games, face painting, photo ops, and more. New this year, local vendors will be selling artisan crafts and homemade treats. The restaurants at the Gateway will also be open to the public attending the event.

The evening will close with a patriotic firework show at 10 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utahns with free gas cards and bro hugs at Sugar House Park

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was surprising a few lucky Utahns with $50 gas cards, Sinclair Oil prize packs and bro hugs! Today, Casey was running around Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.

57 minutes ago

A man and young girl were injured following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday....

Eliza Pace

19-year-old man arrested in connection to Salt Lake City homicide

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nico Christopher Patino in May.

2 hours ago

Police arresting the suspect in a double homicide in St. George on June 19, 2024....

Josh Ellis

Two people shot, killed in southern Utah home; suspect taken into custody

Police say two people were shot and killed and officers issued a shelter-in-place order as they search for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

9 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)...

Debbie Worthen

Justice Department report alleges Utah in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act

A Justice Department report released Tuesday suggests Utah is segregating youth and adults with disabilities.

17 hours ago

An update from the Utah Women & Leadership Project addresses sexual harassment complaints across th...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Report finds fewer Utah workers experiencing sexual harassment

An update from the Utah Women & Leadership Project addresses sexual harassment complaints across the state and concludes Utah is seeing fewer sexual harassment reports.

18 hours ago

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unf...

Matt Gephardt

600,000 cars in Utah need recalls fixed, what is holding up the repair work?

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unfixed recall in Utah.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Free, family-friendly 4th of July celebration to be held at the Gateway