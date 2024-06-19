Free, family-friendly 4th of July celebration to be held at the Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gateway is preparing to host a 4th of July celebration complete with live music and fireworks.

The event, presented by Camber Apartments and Homes, will be held at The Olympic Plaza at 6 p.m. on July 4. It is family-friendly and free to the public.

Live entertainment will be offered on two stages: Diamond Empire Band will be on the Plaza State to play familiar and popular songs for the crowd at 8 p.m. A line-up of DJs will also provide music throughout the event.

“Our annual tradition of hosting downtown Salt Lake City’s official 4th of July celebration continues to be a hit with locals and visitors alike,” Julissa Breslin, marketing director for The Gateway, said. “This year’s fantastic program and fireworks promises to keep attendees of all ages entertained and engaged as they gather to celebrate the holiday.”

There will be karaoke on the 100 South stage, yard games, face painting, photo ops, and more. New this year, local vendors will be selling artisan crafts and homemade treats. The restaurants at the Gateway will also be open to the public attending the event.

The evening will close with a patriotic firework show at 10 p.m.