Utah Hockey Club Signs Goaltender Matt Villalta To Two-Year Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of goaltender Matt Villalta to a two-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

Since 2019, Villalta has spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League.

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗 ✍️ We have signed goaltender Matt Villalta to a two-year contract! Read more: https://t.co/NIY5BzsqdL pic.twitter.com/OrMgjPUA4c — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 19, 2024

Villalta was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Ontario native played in the OHL for two more seasons before moving over to the AHL. Villalta played four seasons with the Ontario Reign before getting shipped to Arizona.

Villalta played in 51 games for the Tucson Roadrunners and had one of his best seasons to date. He put up a 91.1 percent save percentage with three shutouts and was named to the AHL All-Star team.

He got his first look at NHL ice last season with two appearances for the Arizona Coyotes.

Villalta checked in against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 16 and then got his first NHL start against the Edmonton Oilers on February 19.

Since Utah signed the 25-year-old goalkeeper to a two-way deal, he will likely spend most of the upcoming season with the Roadrunners.

With Connor Ingram and Karel Vejmelka holding down the net, it remains to be seen if Villalta will get more NHL appearances during his deal.

Coyotes goaltender Matt Villalta takes his solo lap prior to today’s first career NHL start pic.twitter.com/MVaC2Qbsky — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 19, 2024

Villalta marks the third-ever signing for the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah already signed forward Noel Nordh and left winger Julian Lutz to three-year deals.

