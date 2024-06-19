Locals In MiLB: San Francisco Giants Trade For Former Utah Tech Catcher Logan Porter

SALT LAKE CITY – It was always going to be an uphill battle for former Utah Tech Trailblazer Logan Porter as a catcher in the Kansas City Royals system. There aren’t many at-bats left behind perennial All-Star and possible future Hall of Famer Salvador Perez.

With the position at the big league level likely blocked for years to come, the Royals shipped Porter to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, June 14. The Giants assigned Porter to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

We have traded catcher Logan Porter to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations or a player to be named. Best of luck to Logan and thank you for all your contributions to the #Royals organization! pic.twitter.com/PpkMPX2dXY — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 14, 2024

Porter is slashing .319/.426/.569 with six home runs and 22 runs driven in. With a 157 wRC+, Porter has been roughly 57 percent better than the average player this season.

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4)

Logan Porter | Catcher

Triple-A Sacramento River Cats – San Francisco Giants

Porter made his MLB debut in 2023 when the former Trailblazer hit .194 in 31 September at-bats. He became the first Utah Tech alum with an MLB home run when he went deep against the Astros in September 2023.

In two seasons at Utah Tech (2017-18), Porter slashed .347/.483/.581 in 104 games. He hit ten home runs and had a career-high 72 RBI as a freshman in 2017.

2024 Stats: 33 Games | .319 BA | 37 Hits | 6 HR | 9 2B | 22 RBI | 22 BB | 35 K

2023 Stats: 110 Games | .232 BA | 88 Hits | 13 HR | 48 RBI | 60 BB | 113 K

Dylan File | Pitcher

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

File’s ERA was a respectable 3.64 on May 9. Since that date, File has given up 29 earned runs in six appearances as his ERA ballooned to 6.30. He has given up four, six, and eight runs in three June starts.

Amarillo @sodpoodles Notables

12-1 loss; 24-29 overall | 06/05/24 RHP Dylan File | 4.1 IP, 12 H, 8 ER, BB, 6 K

1B Matt Beaty | 2 for 4, R

OF AJ Vukovich | 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, 2 K, OF assist

2B Sheng-Ping Chen | 1 for 3, K — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) June 6, 2024

The Lake Havasu City, Arizona native has had back-to-back challenging outings. He gave up ten hits, including three homers on May 30 before surrendering 12 hits and eight earned runs on June 5. File’s ERA exploded from a respectable 3.64 to 5.76 after allowing 15 runs in two starts.

File spent 2023 in the KBO League with the Doosan Bears. The Bears released File after he experienced elbow problems in June. File gave up nine runs in nine innings with the Bears.

In three seasons with Utah Tech (2015-17), File went 20-4 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He went 8-2 with two shutouts in 14 starts in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.58 ERA and struck out 75 while walking 37.

File was a 21st-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | 2-6 | 6.30 ERA | 60 IP | 38 Ks | 10 BB | 1.50 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-1 | 8.00 ERA | 9 IP | 2 Ks | 5 BB | 1.67 WHIP

Kaden Hollow | Catcher

ACL – San Diego Padres

Hollow is hitting .298 in June while appearing defensively as a catcher, first baseman, and in right and left field. He went 2-4 with a double, home run, and drove in six runs on June 14.

In three seasons (2020-22) with Utah Tech, the lefthanded-hitting catcher hit .317 with 18 home runs and 86 RBI. He followed up a freshman First-Team All-WAC performance with an even better 2022 season. Hollow hit .327 with 11 doubles, nine homers, and 39 runs knocked in as a sophomore.

Hollow signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2022.

2024 Stats: 31 Games | .286 BA | HR | 9 2B | 3B | 11 RBI | 29 BBs | 28 Ks

2023 Stats: 16 Games | .314 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 6 RBI | 11 BB | 9 K

Jayden Murray | Pitcher

Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Houston Astros

The righthander was activated and sent to the Florida Complex League for a rehab start on May 18. Murray gave up two hits, including a home run, while striking out the side in his lone inning of work. He has not appeared in a game since.

Murray threw 148 innings for Utah Tech in 2018 and 2019, ending his college career at 13-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was 10-3 in 2019 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Murray in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft. Murray reached Triple-A Sugar Land in his second season with the Astros organization.

2023 Stats: 8.27 ERA | 2-4 | 41.1 IP | 42 K | 32 BB | 2.177 WHIP

Utah Utes (4)

Justin Kelly | Pitcher | Copper Hills Grizzlies

Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats – Toronto Blue Jays

Kelly has made seven appearances with New Hampshire, putting together a 4.05 ERA with two holds. Double-A opponents are hitting .200 against the former Grizzly.

The 6’1 righthander has continued his dominance with the Fisher Cats, allowing one run in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen. Opponents are hitting .133 against Kelly in Double-A.

Kelly spent four years with the Utes (2018-21), appearing in 31 games. As the Utes Friday starter to begin the 2020 season, Kelly amassed a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings. He finished his college career with a 6.20 ERA and a 2-12 record. Kelly was named to the 2017 5A North All-Star team as a senior at Copper Hills H.S.

Kelly signed with the Blue Jays organization as a free agent in July 2021

2024 Stats: 22 Games | 2-1 | 3 SV | 3 HLD | 2.96 ERA | 24.1 IP | 26 Ks | 5 BB | 1.11 WHIP

2023 Stats: 36 Games | 5-2 | 1.80 ERA | 45 IP | 5 SV | 4 HLD | 34Ks | 17 BB | 1.24 WHIP

Cam Day | Pitcher | Layton Lancers

Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes – Los Angeles Dodgers

Day has gone four innings in each of his last two starts. The righty hit a batter and walked three in his most recent appearance. He has walked seven batters in June.

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Quakes this week.

As a senior at Layton High, Day was named the Deseret News 6A Player of the Year and PBR Utah State Player of the Year after going 11-1 with 133 Ks and a 0.40 ERA. He finished his prep career rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Utah.

Standing 6’2 and 195 pounds, the righthander spent two seasons (2022-23) wearing the red and white of the Utes. Day went 4-12 with an 8.24 ERA in 31 appearances for Utah. He threw 62.1 innings in 14 starts as a freshman before posting a 10.04 ERA in 17 appearances (11 starts) as a sophomore. Day’s 55 strikeouts in 2023 were the second most on the team.

Day signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Agust 2023 after going undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | 1-3 | 5.10 ERA | 42.1 IP | 37 Ks | 24 BB | 1.61 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 3.86 ERA | 2.1 IP | 2 Ks | 0.43 WHIP

Zac McCleve | Pitcher

Single-A Charleston RiverDogs – Tampa Bay Rays

McCleve remains on the 60-day injured list. The 6’4 reliever was placed in the IL on March 24, 2024.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.00 WHIP

Blake Whiting | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

Free Agent – N/A

The Brewers organization released the former Ute and Bruins on Sunday, June 16.

The Milwaukee Brewers released RHP Blake Whiting. pic.twitter.com/8AfE9h6Kpv — MLB Roster Moves (@Roster_Moves) June 18, 2024

Listed at 6’2 and 180 pounds, the righthander appeared in 41 games (one start) across two seasons (2022-23) for the Utes. Whiting finished his Utah career with a 6.08 ERA in 63.2 innings while striking out 73 and walking 27 batters.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Whiting as a free agent following the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 14 Games | 1-1 | 4 SV | 5.74 ERA | 15.2 IP | 17 Ks | 14 BB | 1.91 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.000 WHIP

Utah Prep Athletes (8)

Payton Henry | Catcher | Pleasant Grove HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

Henry remains on the seven-day injured list after being struck in the head on a backswing during a game on May 31. He will celebrate his 27th birthday on Monday, June 24.

In 2023, Henry returned to the organization that drafted him after spending two seasons with the Miami Marlins. Henry appeared in 20 games for the Marlins, hitting .143 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry out of Pleasant Grove HS in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Henry made his MLB debut for the Brewers on September 17, 2021.

2024 Stats: 22 games | .266 BA | 21 Hits | 3 2B | 4 2B | 3 HR | 17 RBI | 7 BB | 17 K

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Triple-A Iowa Cubs – Chicago Cubs

Hodge was recalled to Chicago on Wednesday, June 19. He made three appearances with Iowa after being sent down, scattering six hits and two earned runs.

The #Cubs today placed RHP Keegan Thompson on the paternity list and recalled RHP Porter Hodge. pic.twitter.com/62YBnkvB7B — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2024

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 6 Games | 0-0 | 3.60 ERA | 5 IP | 7 Ks | 1.20 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – Chicago White Sox

Bush was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week after throwing a seven-inning, two-hit gem without allowing a run.

The lefty’s 1.78 ERA is second in the league, behind recently promoted teammate and former Desert Hills star Drew Thorpe (1.35). Bush’s five wins are tied for the second most in the Southern League, and his 70 strikeouts are tied for the fifth most. He is one of five pitchers in the league with a sub-1.00 WHIP (0.98).

The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | 5-2 | 1.78 ERA | 70.2 IP | 70 Ks | 26 BB | 0.98 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Wil Jensen | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – San Francisco Giants

Jensen made three appearances with Sacramento, allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings. He was touched up for seven hits and five earned runs in 1.2 innings in his first appearance after returning to Double-A Richmond.

Beautiful New England summer day ☀️ Flying Squirrels have Wil Jensen on the bump as they face the Fisher Cats. On air now with @treywilson757 on @910TheFan and the @Audacy

📻https://t.co/TyALZOzgNj https://t.co/MReqem2lhE pic.twitter.com/AuT7dMd2Gv — Blaine McCormick (@McCormickPxP) June 13, 2024

The 6’4 righty spent four years at Pepperdine after graduating from Cottonwood HS. He finished his Pepperdine career with a 10-9 record and a 3.03 ERA across 160.1 innings.

The Oakland Athletics selected Jensen in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jensen was 7-0 in 2023, finishing with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (4 starts) for Double-A Richmond.

2024 Stats: 17 Games | 3-2 | 4.11 ERA | 35 IP | 42 Ks | 18 BB | 1.463 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.53 ERA | 7-0 | 89 IP | 93 K | 41 BB | 1.30 WHIP

Brayden Taylor | SS/3B | Copper Hills HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

The former Grizzly had two or more hits in three consecutive games last week, culminating in a 4-4 performance on June 18. Taylor finished with two extra-base hits, including his tenth homer of the year, and drove in two.

In June, he is hitting .349 with seven doubles, four homers, 12 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

Brayden Taylor with his 10th HR of the year. Also had a 2B, 1B, and BB tonight. Taylor is now slashing .286/.404/.548 on the season and has been steadily climbing up prospect rankings.#RaysUppic.twitter.com/AZsTQCNSIH — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) June 19, 2024

Taylor committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) after graduating from Copper Hills High School in 2020. In three years with the Horned Frogs, Taylor turned himself into a first-round pick by launching 48 home runs, including 23 long balls as a junior. Taylor hit .315 for TCU in 184 career games.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Taylor with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Taylor played 25 minor league games, hitting .242 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

2024 Stats: 57 games | .285 | 61 Hits | 19 2B | 3 3B | 10 HR | 33 RBI | 42 BB | 63 K | 17 SB

2023 Stats: .242 BA | 25 games | 5 HR | 15 RBI

Seth Corry | Pitcher | Lone Peak HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – San Francisco Giants

The former third-round pick has given up one hit in two innings at Double-A.

✅ First Double-A SO for Seth Corry pic.twitter.com/2Qqp12D2e4 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 14, 2024

A 6’2 lefthanded reliever, Corry was selected out of Lone Peak H.S. by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 15 Games | 1-2 | 2.22 ERA | 28.1 IP | 33 K | 13 BB | 0.95 WHIP

2023 Stats: 5.03 ERA | 0-2 | 5.03 ERA | 34 IP | 18 K | 8 BB

Ross Dunn | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels – (Minnesota Twins)

The former tenth-round pick has a 3.27 ERA in June after allowing four earned runs across three starts. The left-hander gave up a home run in each of his last two appearances.

FTM fell to St Lucie (NYM) 6-1 Walker Jenkins (#1 prospect) was 1-4 with a single Ross Dunn went 4 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks while striking out 1. — Twins Central (@TwinsCentral1) June 19, 2024

Another Cottonwood Colt makes the list in pitcher Ross Dunn. Dunn went 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA in three college seasons. He pitched for the Florida State Seminoles (2021-22) before transferring to Arizona State for his junior season.

The Minnesota Twins selected Dunn in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 10 Games | 1-1 | 3.38 ERA | 34.2 IP | 33 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.36 WHIP

Joey Dixon | Pitcher | Bingham HS

Full-Season IL – (Houston Astros)

Dixon has been placed on the full-season injured list by the Astros and will miss the 2024 season.

The former Bingham Miner spent three seasons with Stanford (2021-23), making 71 appearances (25 starts). He finished his college career with a 4.18 ERA in 183 innings, striking out 150 batters and walking 81.

The Houston Astros selected Dixon in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Dixon threw one inning for the Astros’ rookie league team in Florida.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 1 IP | 0 Runs | 1 Hit

Salt Lake Bruins (3)

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

Barlow had three rough outings in a row, allowing seven earned runs across 2.1 innings. This season, he has struggled with command, walking four batters against three strikeouts.

Charlotte Knights use a record 7 pitchers to no-hit Durham Bulls Bullpen game transforms into a 2-0 keepsake win. Congrats to @GSchoenle3, @JLeasure8, @JoeBarlow_8, @Sammyp73, @Deivigarcia01 and all the @KnightsBaseball!@BrettBallantini has the recaphttps://t.co/cGXXYK87nC — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) June 17, 2024

After signing with SLCC as a catcher, Barlow’s right arm proved too valuable to stay behind the plate, prompting a battery flip to the mound. The Riverton High School product went 3-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 2016, striking out 51 batters in 46.2 innings to get on the radar of MLB scouts.

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 and made 79 appearances with Texas. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

2024 Stats: 8 Games | 0-0 | 11.57 ERA | 7 IP | 7 Ks | 5 BBs | 2.29 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.00 WHIP

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox – Boston Red Sox

The former Bruin has hit .304 in June with four extra-base hits and eight RBI in 13 games. On June 13, Alvarez went 3-6 with a double and three RBI against Buffalo.

Eddy Alvarez goes yard! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/8ehEdkB5qf — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 18, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 Stats: 54 Games | .257 BA | 11 2B | 8 HR | 38 RBI | 8 SB | 24 BB | 56 Ks

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Breck Eichelberger | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm – San Diego Padres

Eichelberger made seven appearances for Single-A Lake Elsinore, walking 13 batters in 11.2 innings. He was assigned to the Padres Arizona Complex League team on May 9.

Breck Eichelberger signing with the Padres congratulations! #truewarrior pic.twitter.com/j2ZvyQdZoH — SC Warrior Baseball (@SCWarriorBaseb1) July 19, 2023

The Snow Canyon High School alumnus spent three seasons with Salt Lake (2019-21). Eichelberger finished his Bruin career with an 18-6 record and a 3.16 ERA. The 6’5 righthander spent two seasons with Abilene Christian in the WAC after leaving SLCC.

Eichelberger signed as a free agent with a San Diego Padres organization in 2023 after going 7-4 in 94-1 innings and 20 starts for the Wildcats. He finished a two-year stint with Abilene Christian, carrying a 4.29 ERA while striking out 79 batters against 44 walks.

2024 Stats: 7 Games | 1-0 | 11.2 IP | 58.48 ERA | 10 Ks | 5 BBs | 2.66 WHIP

Utah Valley Wolverines (2)

Paxton Schultz | Pitcher | Orem HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

The 2019 14th-round pick has shifted into a bullpen role with the Bisons since his last start in late April. Schultz had been performing well in long relief but was tagged for five earned runs and a pair of homers in his most recent outing.

Shultz appeared in 46 games (30 starts) over three seasons (2017-19) for Utah Valley, finishing his career with a 3-17 record and 4.61 ERA in 209 innings. As a junior in 2019, Schultz threw a career-high 99.1 innings in 15 starts. He ended the year with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 207 batters while walking 78.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Schultz in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The former Orem Tiger was named Region 7 MVP and first-team All-State as a senior in 2016 after leading the Tigers with an 11-1 record and 2.90 ERA. Schultz was first-team All-State and earned All-Region honors as a junior.

2024 Stats: 18 Games | 2-2 | 5.03 ERA | 39.1 IP | 52 Ks | 27 BB | 1.55 WHIP

Casey Anderson | Pitcher | Lehi Pioneers

Single-A Visalia Rawhide – Arizona Diamondbacks

The former Pioneer has hit a rough patch recently, giving up 21 earned runs over his last four starts. In his most recent outing, Anderson gave up four earned in six innings while striking out six.

Casey Anderson strikes out Rosman Verdugo for his 5th strikeout of the game pic.twitter.com/F3GJTIM0Ie — Visalia Rawhide (@VisaliaRawhide) June 19, 2024

The 6’4 Anderson appeared in 15 games (8 starts) in one season at UVU. He threw 69 innings in 2023, finishing with a 4-1 record and a 3.39 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Anderson in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. Anderson threw 8.2 innings at Single-A Visalia, struggling to a 10.38 ERA.

2024 Stats: 10 Games | 2-4 | 7.82 ERA | 38 IP | 32 SO | 16 BB | 1.58 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.42 WHIP

BYU Cougars (8)

Jackson Cluff | Infielder

Triple-A Rochester Red Wings – Washington Nationals

The Littleton, Colorado native is hitting .286 in 31 games with Rochester. Cluff has regressed slightly since his hot start in Triple-A, as he had one two-hit game in June and none in the past two weeks.

Jackson Cluff TIES IT UP!!! pic.twitter.com/Cq2r1Tdr3N — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 14, 2024

The 5’11 Cluff played two seasons at BYU (2016 & 2019), appearing in 96 games. He hit .313 as a Cougar, driving in 66 runs with four long balls. Cluff hit .325 and stole 12 bases in 2019.

The Washington Nationals selected Cluff in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. The versatile infielder had been stuck at Double-A Harrisburg since 2021.

2024 Stats: 38 Games | .287 BA | 31 Hits | 6 2B | 3B | 5 HR | 17 RBI | 8 SB | 16 BBs | 29 Ks

2023 Stats: 86 games | .207 BA | 51 Hits | 7 HR | 27 RBI | 54 BB | 85 K

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Triple-A Durham Bulls – Tampa Bay Rays

The La Jolla, California native has not given up an earned run since being optioned back to Durham on June 5.

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). He went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 2 Games | 0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 4 IP | 4 Ks | BB | 1.50 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 18 Games | 1-2 | SV | HLD | 3.18 ERA | 28.1 IP | 36 Ks | 9 BB | 1.06 WHIP

Ryan Brady | Pitcher | Park City HS

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals

The Provo, Utah native has been great in June, tossing 7.1 innings to a 2.45 ERA. Brady has gone two innings in each of his last three appearances, working around nine hits and giving up two earned runs.

We have two Father’s Day-themed posts today, beginning with Naturals pitcher Ryan Brady, who followed in his dad Jay’s footsteps on the mound at BYU! #RaisingRoyals 🧱x🧱 pic.twitter.com/X3bwPFIPy9 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 13, 2024

The former Park City Miner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after going 4-3 in 73.2 innings across three seasons at BYU. The righthander was used sparingly in his first two seasons with the Cougars before throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 4-3 record in 2022.

Brady was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a four-prospect swap in December 2023.

2024 Stats: 19 Games | 2-2 | 3.00 ERA | 30 IP | 25 Ks | 13 BB | 1. 50 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-4 | 2.69 ERA | 77 IP | 72 Ks | 19 BB | 1.13 WHIP

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

The Provo, Utah native was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on June 18 after leading Single-A Hillsboro with nine homers and 17 stolen bases. Pintar has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and in 10 of 11 games in June. He was hitting a red-hot .422 in June before being promoted.

Mr. Consistent is going up 📈 Please join us in congratulating outfielder Andrew Pintar on his promotion to Double-A Amarillo! Pintar’s .919 OPS, 9 HR’s and 17 SB’s all led the team this season. We wish him the best of luck on his trip to the MLB!#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/NdsgQsPmgn — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) June 18, 2024

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021, when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 57 Games | .304 | 66 Hits | 13 2B | 3 3B | 9 HR | 32 RBI | 17 SB | 35 BB | 43 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Austin Deming | Infielder | Snow Canyon HS

High-A Asheville Tourists – Houston Astros

After finding his power stroke, the former tenth-round draft pick has six of his nine homers in June. Deming went 4-5 with a home run and four RBI on June 11. He has four multi-hit games this month.

Austin Deming 2 run HR for Asheville! His 9th HR of the season! #Astros pic.twitter.com/s0zE9Cw3Gx — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 16, 2024

Deming, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, played 35 games as a freshman for the Cougars in 2019. He played 173 games at BYU, finishing with 28 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. Deming exploded for 19 home runs and 68 RBI as a senior, besting his previous career-highs of seven bombs and 33 runs batted in.

The Houston Astros selected Deming in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In his first taste of professional baseball, he battled to a .159 batting average in 27 games at High-A Asheville.

2024 Stats: 47 Games | .289 BA | 50 Hits | 10 2B | 9 HR | 28 RBI | 58 Ks | 18 BBs

2023 Stats: .159 BA | 14 Hits | 3 RBI | 14 BB | 34 K

Cy Nielson | Pitcher | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers – Pittsburgh Pirates

Nielson had a streak of four scoreless outings, which ended when he gave up a pair of earned runs on June 19. He has a 3.18 ERA in June.

Picked in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, Nielson signed with BYU instead. The lefty went 6-6 at BYU with a 5.20 ERA in 88.1 innings. Nielson appeared in 28 games out of the Cougars bullpen in 2022, finishing with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings while striking out 45 and walking seven.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Nielson in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft. He threw 46.2 innings across 39 appearances for High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 20 Games | 1-1 | 2.42 ERA | 26 IP | 3 SV | HLD | 31 Ks | 11 BB | 1.08 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-5 | 4.44 ERA | 46.2 IP | 53 K | 21 BB | 1.41 WHIP

Nate Dahle | Pitcher | Bear River HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

Dahle has not pitched since giving up a home run against Asheville on June 7. He has allowed a run to score in three of his past four performances.

The 6’6 righthander played one season at BYU after starting his collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho. Dahle put himself on MLB scouts’ radars in 2022 when he made 25 appearances, finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 2-4 record. The Bear River product struck out 61 batters while walking 11 in his lone season with the Cougars.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Dahle in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished last season with High-A Bowling Green, throwing 38.1 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

2024 Stats: 15 Games | 1-0 | 4.68 ERA | 25 IP | 33 Ks | 8 BB | 1.40 WHIP

2023 High-A Stats: 0-2 | 2.82 ERA | 38.1 IP | 42 Ks | 10 BB | 0.94 WHIP

Cooper McKeehan | Pitcher

High-A Delmarva Shorebirds – Baltimore Orioles

After being released by the Royals organization on June 9, McKeehan signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on June 14. McKeehan was assigned to Single-A Delmarva. He gave up three runs (two earned) in his only appearance with Delmarva.

#Orioles signed LHP Cooper McKeehan to minor league deal yesterday, sent to Class A Delmarva. Was 16th-round pick by KC in ’22 from BYU. Had 9.56 ERA, 2.438 WHIP in 14 games at High-A Quad Cities. Had 1.08 ERA and 0.780 WHIP last summer in 31 appearances with Single-A Columbia — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) June 15, 2024

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native spent three years in Provo after joining the Cougars in 2020. McKeehan went 2-1 as a junior with a sterling 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He was 5-3 as a Cougar, finishing with a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings.

The Kansas City Royals selected McKeehan in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished 2023 at High-A Quad Cities, struggling to a 2-2 record and 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-2 | 7.94 ERA | 11.1 IP | 12 Ks | 8 BB | 2.21 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10-3 | 2.70 ERA | 63.1 IP | 67 K | 22 BB | 1.074 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Follow @bpreece24