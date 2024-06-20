I-215 southbound traffic halted after box truck fire

TAYLORSVILLE — Southbound traffic on Interstate 215 near 4700 South is being diverted because of a box truck that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Stg. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that all lanes of traffic were closed due to possible hazardous materials inside the truck.

Vehicle on fire

SB I-215 W at MP 15 (4700 S) Salt Lake Co.

3 Right Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 7:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 19, 2024

Roden said that hazmat crews are cleaning up hazardous fluids that spilled across the freeway.

He said clean up could take about two hours but did not say if some lanes would be reopened during clean up.

UHP reported about 30 minutes of backup traffic as troopers diverted drivers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.