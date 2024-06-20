On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

I-215 southbound traffic halted after box truck fire

Jun 19, 2024, 6:52 PM

Southbound traffic on I-215 being diverted northbound because of a box truck fire....

Southbound traffic on I-215 being diverted northbound because of a box truck fire. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Southbound traffic on Interstate 215 near 4700 South is being diverted because of a box truck that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Stg. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL that all lanes of traffic were closed due to possible hazardous materials inside the truck.

Roden said that hazmat crews are cleaning up hazardous fluids that spilled across the freeway.

He said clean up could take about two hours but did not say if some lanes would be reopened during clean up.

UHP reported about 30 minutes of backup traffic as troopers diverted drivers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A search and rescue member is brought off the mountain by the DPS helicopter. (Scott G. Winterton/D...

Alexander Campbell

Search and Rescue operation shuts down Highway 89, climber returns unharmed

A 28-year-old hiker has returned home, following a search and rescue operation above the Stokes Nature Trail on Tuesday.

1 day ago

The reported stolen Toyota Sequoia found in a ditch on I-84 in Box Elder County....

Michael Houck

Suspect of a stolen car found dead after a rollover crash in Box Elder County

A man suspected of stealing a car was found dead after it was found rolled over in a ditch, police say.

1 day ago

A driver was extracted from their truck Tuesday, after their truck went off a ravine near Tollgate ...

Carlysle Price

Driver in critical condition after dump truck ‘veered off the road’

A driver was transported by a medical helicopter after their dump truck went down a ravine off Tollgate Canyon Rd. Tuesday morning, according to North Summit Fire District.

1 day ago

A twin-engine Cessna passenger plane has crashed in Steamboat Springs. It is believed to have been ...

Alexander Campbell

Two identified dead after plane heading to Ogden crashes in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The names of the pilot and passenger killed while en route to Ogden have been released by authorities in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where their plane crashed.

1 day ago

The Utah Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for everyone through contrast ...

Karah Brackin

UDOT working to make roads safer with contrast striping

The Utah Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for everyone through contrast striping. 

1 day ago

Community members gathered Monday to celebrate the return of a 9-year-old boy after being hit by a ...

Andrew Adams

Community welcomes home 9-year-old Huntsville boy who was hit by car

A large crowd gathered Monday to welcome home a 9-year-old boy just barely released from the hospital, after a lengthy fight for his survival.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

I-215 southbound traffic halted after box truck fire