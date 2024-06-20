On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Salt Lake Bees remember Hall of Famer Willie Mays on Juneteenth

Jun 19, 2024, 7:43 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On a great day for a ball game, the Salt Lake Bees are remembering one of the game’s greatest.

Hall of Famer Willie Mays, known as the Say Hey Kid, passed away Tuesday at 93. Today the Bees took a moment to say “Hey” one last time, in a moment of silence.

Regarded as one of baseball’s all-time best, the major league’s two-time MVP (and a career 660 home runs, 12 Golden Glove awards) who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. But perhaps he’s best remembered for his over-the-shoulder grab in the 1954 World Series, simply called “The Catch.”

Despite the many years later, fans young and old are still thinking of Mays today.

“Do you know who Willie Mays is?” asked Reporter Brian Carlson.

“Yes,” said a young fan.

“Of course you do,” Carlson replied.

“He’s one of the best African American players ever,” said the young fan.

Willie Mays up to bat. (KSL TV)

“I’m still really sad. I’m really sad about Willie Mays passing. It was very emotional,” said Billy Palmer, baseball fan.

“It’s a celebratory day for one of the best baseball players, the greatest baseball player to ever play arguably,” said James Dye, former BYU football player.

For the Salt Lake Bees, the tribute is a doubleheader.

Today is also Juneteenth celebrating the end of slavery in America. To honor Utah’s black history, the Bees wore their throwback jerseys of the Salt Lake Occidentals — an all-African American Salt Lake baseball team from 1906 to 1913.

The Salt Lake Occidentals pictured in a newspaper clipping. (KSL TV)

“They were the best baseball team in Utah, and they were one of the best baseball teams in the western United States in the earlier 1900’s,” said Kraig Williams, Salt Lake Bees Communications Director.

Playing against all-white teams in Utah and the West Coast, they dominated the game.

“They took on all comers and they beat everybody … they won the state title game with 7 players, and they picked two guys out of the stands who just happened to be able to play baseball because they didn’t have their whole team available. So that tells you how good they were,” Williams said.

Fans are happy to see it.

“For them to do that for the community, for the African American Community and the state, and across the United States is amazing,” said Corey Tracy, baseball fan.

“I’m from Utah and I think it’s just a wonderful thing that we’re now uncovering the history of Black people in Utah,” said Palmer.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend a day with my family celebrating America’s pastime,” said Dye.

In addition to the tributes Wednesday, there’s a lot more the Bees plan to celebrate this season, including a tribute for the late Bees announcer Steve Klauke.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sets Franchise Record In 4-3 Win Over Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake set a franchise record with the 4-3 win over Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Matt Crooks Scores First MLS Goal To Put RSL Up Two Late

Matt Crooks scored his first MLS goal at a very opportune time as he gave Real Salt Lake a late 4-2 lead over Kansas City on the road.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andres Gomez Makes It A Brace After Halftime To Extend RSL Lead

Andres Gomez opened scoring for Real Salt Lake very early and added another goal after half to give his club a 3-1 lead in Kansas City.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Responds To Kansas City Equalizer With Chip Goal

After an equalizer took some wind out of Real Salt Lake's sails, Anderson Julio stepped up to give the road club another first-half lead.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andres Gomez Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead Against Sporting KC

Despite starting without Chicho Arango, Real Salt Lake and Andres Gomez had no problems getting on the board against Sporting KC.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: San Francisco Giants Trade For Former Utah Tech Catcher Logan Porter

It was always going to be an uphill battle for former Utah Tech Trailblazer Logan Porter as a catcher in the Kansas City Royals system.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Salt Lake Bees remember Hall of Famer Willie Mays on Juneteenth